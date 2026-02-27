Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: Low Subscription, ₹4 GMP Signals Cautious Investor Sentiment Ahead of BSE & NSE Listing

Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3 Overview
The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering Ltd began on 25 February 2026 and ended on 27 February 2026, giving investors their final opportunity to decide whether to invest in this engineering venture. The company intends to raise ₹583 crore through a combination of fresh share issuance and an offer for sale (OFS), which will help support expansion and strengthen its competitive position.
The issue has generated interest because it is set to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE, yet subscription levels remain low despite indications of future growth potential. Will investors step in before the deadline bell rings, or watch from the sidelines?
Omnitech Engineering IPO: Key Dates, Subscription Status, and Valuation Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Closing Date
|27 February 2026
|Likely Allotment Date
|28 February 2026 (may shift to Monday due to weekend)
|Expected Listing Date
|5 March 2026
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India
|Lead Managers
|Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities
|Regulatory Authority
|Securities and Exchange Board of India
|Issue Size
|₹583 crore
|Overall Subscription (Day 2)
|13%
|Retail Subscription
|13%
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|11%
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|13%
|Upper Price Band
|₹227
|Post-Issue Valuation (P/E)
|Approx. 50x–53x (based on FY25 earnings)
Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Today: Muted Market Buzz
The Omnitech Engineering IPO has experienced a dull grey market after two days of bidding, as subscription rates have underperformed, resulting in a decline in the grey market premium. The shares are currently trading at a modest premium of ₹4, indicating that investors are proceeding with caution. The low trading activity suggests that traders are monitoring the market closely, weighing potential gains against their risk exposure. Will this quiet start turn into a surprise listing pop, or will investors stay patient and let the numbers speak first? Watch the market movements!
(With Inputs From Chittorgarh Web)
Also Read: Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.