Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: Low Subscription, ₹4 GMP Signals Cautious Investor Sentiment Ahead of BSE & NSE Listing

Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3 Overview

The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering Ltd began on 25 February 2026 and ended on 27 February 2026, giving investors their final opportunity to decide whether to invest in this engineering venture. The company intends to raise ₹583 crore through a combination of fresh share issuance and an offer for sale (OFS), which will help support expansion and strengthen its competitive position.

The issue has generated interest because it is set to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE, yet subscription levels remain low despite indications of future growth potential. Will investors step in before the deadline bell rings, or watch from the sidelines?

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Key Dates, Subscription Status, and Valuation Details

Category Details IPO Closing Date 27 February 2026 Likely Allotment Date 28 February 2026 (may shift to Monday due to weekend) Expected Listing Date 5 March 2026 Registrar MUFG Intime India Lead Managers Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities Regulatory Authority Securities and Exchange Board of India Issue Size ₹583 crore Overall Subscription (Day 2) 13% Retail Subscription 13% Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 11% Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 13% Upper Price Band ₹227 Post-Issue Valuation (P/E) Approx. 50x–53x (based on FY25 earnings)

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Today: Muted Market Buzz

The Omnitech Engineering IPO has experienced a dull grey market after two days of bidding, as subscription rates have underperformed, resulting in a decline in the grey market premium. The shares are currently trading at a modest premium of ₹4, indicating that investors are proceeding with caution. The low trading activity suggests that traders are monitoring the market closely, weighing potential gains against their risk exposure. Will this quiet start turn into a surprise listing pop, or will investors stay patient and let the numbers speak first? Watch the market movements!

