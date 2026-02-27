LIVE TV
Home > Business > Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: Low Subscription, ₹4 GMP Signals Cautious Investor Sentiment Ahead of BSE & NSE Listing

Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: Low Subscription, ₹4 GMP Signals Cautious Investor Sentiment Ahead of BSE & NSE Listing

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP: Omnitech Engineering IPO (₹583 crore) closes 27 Feb 2026 with low subscription. Grey market trades at ₹4 premium. Listing on BSE & NSE; cautious investors monitor potential growth and market movements.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 27, 2026 12:40:55 IST

Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3 Overview

The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering Ltd began on 25 February 2026 and ended on 27 February 2026, giving investors their final opportunity to decide whether to invest in this engineering venture. The company intends to raise ₹583 crore through a combination of fresh share issuance and an offer for sale (OFS), which will help support expansion and strengthen its competitive position.

The issue has generated interest because it is set to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE, yet subscription levels remain low despite indications of future growth potential. Will investors step in before the deadline bell rings, or watch from the sidelines?

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Key Dates, Subscription Status, and Valuation Details

Category Details
IPO Closing Date 27 February 2026
Likely Allotment Date 28 February 2026 (may shift to Monday due to weekend)
Expected Listing Date 5 March 2026
Registrar MUFG Intime India
Lead Managers Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities
Regulatory Authority Securities and Exchange Board of India
Issue Size ₹583 crore
Overall Subscription (Day 2) 13%
Retail Subscription 13%
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 11%
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 13%
Upper Price Band ₹227
Post-Issue Valuation (P/E) Approx. 50x–53x (based on FY25 earnings)

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Today: Muted Market Buzz

The Omnitech Engineering IPO has experienced a dull grey market after two days of bidding, as subscription rates have underperformed, resulting in a decline in the grey market premium. The shares are currently trading at a modest premium of ₹4, indicating that investors are proceeding with caution. The low trading activity suggests that traders are monitoring the market closely, weighing potential gains against their risk exposure. Will this quiet start turn into a surprise listing pop, or will investors stay patient and let the numbers speak first? Watch the market movements!

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:47 AM IST
QUICK LINKS