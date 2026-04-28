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Home > Entertainment News > Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’

Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’

Jacqueline said, “Mera pehla item song Dhanno tha Housefull mein, aur uss waqt aapne (Akshay) ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha"

Jacqueline And Akshay Kumar (PHOTO: IG)
Jacqueline And Akshay Kumar (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 28, 2026 14:04:29 IST

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Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s reality game show Wheel of Fortune wrapped up on April 27 with a grand finale featuring filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar. During the episode, Jacqueline shared a personal story about a prank by Akshay that left her genuinely shaken.

Jacqueline recalls a scary prank on set

During a candid moment on the show, Akshay asked Jacqueline if he had ever done “gandi baat” with her. Surprisingly, she replied that he had done it many times. She then went on to recount an incident from the sets of Housefull, where she was filming her first item song, “Dhanno,” and how Akshay’s prank at the time really frightened her.

Jacqueline said, “Mera pehla item song Dhanno tha Housefull mein, aur uss waqt aapne (Akshay) ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha (My first item song was Dhanno in Housefull, and at that time, Akshay played a very dirty prank on me). It actually gave me trauma!”

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She continued, “Set par kaafi security thi—bodyguards aur log khade the. Mujhe laga police hai, toh maine casually poochh liya ki itni security kyun hai. Thodi der baad Akshay mujhe bolte hain, ‘Jacqueline, tumne kuch galat kiya hai kya? Police tumhare liye aayi hai. Shoot ke baad tumhe station le jayenge (There was a lot of security on set, bodyguards and people standing around. I thought it was police, so I casually asked why there was so much security. A few minutes later, Akshay came to me and said, ‘Jacqueline, have you done something wrong? The police have come for you. After the shoot, they’ll take you to the station’).’”

Jacqueline added, “So for the whole song, I was rather scared.” Akshay joked in response, “You were not scared of this, you were scared because at that time you didn’t have your visa.” He later apologised to her for the prank.

Bhumi and Farah join in with their own stories

Bhumi Pednekar also shared her experience, recalling how Akshay once pulled a prank on her during the shoot of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Even though she had told him she was afraid of bikes and speed, he ended up riding very fast, leaving her terrified.

When Akshay turned to Farah Khan and asked if he had ever pranked her, she delivered a witty comeback: “Mere saath toh Tees Maar Khan aur Joker kiya hai, usse bada prank kya hi ho sakta hai? (With me, you’ve already done Tees Maar Khan and Joker—what bigger prank could there be?).”

About the show

Wheel of Fortune marked Akshay Kumar’s return to television as a host. The show premiered in January this year and concluded on April 27 after a run of 65 episodes. It featured a mix of commoners and influencers competing by spinning the wheel, solving puzzles, and winning cash prizes. The show is currently available to stream on SonyLIV.

ALSO READ:  Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

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Tags: akshay kumarbhumi pednekarFarah KhanFortuneJacqueline FernandezSony Liv

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Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’

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Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’

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Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’
Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’
Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’
Jacqueline Fernandez Says Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ganda Prank’ Felt Too Real To Traumatise Her: ‘Police Tumhare Liye Aayi Hai’

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