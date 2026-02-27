Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Gold Rates Today: Gold prices opened Friday on a cautious note as investors tracked global cues, currency movements, and safe-haven demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, futures softened slightly after recent highs, signaling profit booking but not a trend reversal. City-level rates remain elevated, keeping buyers watchful and traders alert through the day.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Chennai
|₹1,49,190
|₹1,62,760
|Delhi
|₹1,48,340
|₹1,61,820
|Mumbai
|₹1,47,590
|₹1,61,010
|Kolkata
|₹1,47,590
|₹1,61,010
|Bangalore
|₹1,47,590
|₹1,61,010
|Hyderabad
|₹1,47,590
|₹1,61,010
|Kerala
|₹1,47,590
|₹1,61,010
|Pune
|₹1,47,590
|₹1,61,010
Global Gold Rates Trends
As of February 27, 2026, global gold prices are consolidating after a strong rally that pushed prices above $5,500 per ounce in January. Spot gold is now trading near $5,170–$5,190 as inflation concerns, trade policies, and geopolitical tensions keep safe-haven demand steady while a strong dollar limits sharp upside.
Key Reasons Supporting Gold Prices
- United States Trade Policy: Proposed tariff hikes are increasing inflation concerns.
- Geopolitical Risks: Ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
- Iran Nuclear Talks: Negotiations continuing in Geneva.
- Strong US dollar capping sharp price gains.
- Safe-haven demand remains firm amid global uncertainty.
Gold Rates Today Globally
