Home > Business > Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Gold Rates remain elevated with mild profit booking on MCX, while global uncertainties sustain safe-haven demand. City-wise Indian rates stay firm, and international trends across currencies continue influencing market sentiment.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 27, 2026 10:11:14 IST

Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Gold Rates Today: Gold prices opened Friday on a cautious note as investors tracked global cues, currency movements, and safe-haven demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, futures softened slightly after recent highs, signaling profit booking but not a trend reversal. City-level rates remain elevated, keeping buyers watchful and traders alert through the day. 

Gold Rates On MCX Today

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) as of February 27, 2026, show a slightly softer tone, indicating some profit booking after the strong rally seen in recent sessions. While gold continues to maintain its broader upward trend, today’s movement highlights how quickly sentiment can shift as traders balance safety with short-term gains.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g)
Chennai ₹1,49,190 ₹1,62,760
Delhi ₹1,48,340 ₹1,61,820
Mumbai ₹1,47,590 ₹1,61,010
Kolkata ₹1,47,590 ₹1,61,010
Bangalore ₹1,47,590 ₹1,61,010
Hyderabad ₹1,47,590 ₹1,61,010
Kerala ₹1,47,590 ₹1,61,010
Pune ₹1,47,590 ₹1,61,010
  • Gold Rates in Chennai: 22K – ₹1,49,190 | 24K – ₹1,62,760
  • Gold Rates in Delhi: 22K – ₹1,48,340 | 24K – ₹1,61,820
  • Gold Rates in Mumbai: 22K – ₹1,47,590 | 24K – ₹1,61,010
  • Gold Rates in Kolkata: 22K – ₹1,47,590 | 24K – ₹1,61,010

Global Gold Rates Trends

As of February 27, 2026, global gold prices are consolidating after a strong rally that pushed prices above $5,500 per ounce in January. Spot gold is now trading near $5,170–$5,190 as inflation concerns, trade policies, and geopolitical tensions keep safe-haven demand steady while a strong dollar limits sharp upside.

Key Reasons Supporting Gold Prices

  • United States Trade Policy: Proposed tariff hikes are increasing inflation concerns.
  • Geopolitical Risks: Ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
  • Iran Nuclear Talks: Negotiations continuing in Geneva.
  • Strong US dollar capping sharp price gains.
  • Safe-haven demand remains firm amid global uncertainty.

Gold Rates Today Globally 

Country / Region Local Currency (per 1g) Price in INR (per 1g)
Dubai, UAE 24K: AED 622.25; 22K: AED 576.25 24K: ₹15,420; 22K: ₹14,280
USA 24K: $170.50; 22K: $161.50 24K: ₹15,516; 22K: ₹14,697
Canada 24K: CAD 232.50; 22K: CAD 220.25 24K: ₹15,467; 22K: ₹14,652
Ireland 24K: €141.70; 22K: €129.30 24K: ₹15,148; 22K: ₹13,881
Pakistan 24K: PKR 46,404; 22K: PKR 42,537 24K: ₹15,079; 22K: ₹13,823
Bangladesh 24K: BDT 20,369; 22K: BDT 18,678 24K: ₹15,147; 22K: ₹13,889

Best Place to Buy: Dubai continues to offer some of the most competitive global rates for 22K jewellery, often lower than Indian retail prices after taxes and making charges are considered.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

