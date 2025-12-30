Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

AI and Jobs: From Fear to Opportunity

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes industries across the globe, concerns about mass unemployment continue to surface. However, a Year-Ender note released by the government offers a reassuring counter-narrative: AI is not eliminating jobs, it is creating new ones.

India’s AI Talent Pool Is Expanding Fast

Busting the job-loss myth, the government cited NASSCOM’s report “Advancing India’s AI Skills”, which projects a sharp rise in India’s AI workforce. The country’s AI talent base is expected to grow from about 6–6.5 lakh professionals today to over 12.5 lakh by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

New-Age Skills Drive Employment

AI-led growth is fuelling demand in areas such as data science, data curation, AI engineering, and analytics. As of August 2025, nearly 8.65 lakh candidates had enrolled in emerging technology courses, including 3.20 lakh in AI and Big Data Analytics, reflecting strong interest in future-ready skills.

FutureSkills PRIME: Preparing India’s Workforce

A key pillar of this transformation is the FutureSkills PRIME programme, launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The national initiative focuses on reskilling and upskilling IT professionals across 10 emerging technologies, including AI. By August 2025, over 18.56 lakh candidates had registered on the platform, with more than 3.37 lakh successfully completing courses.

AI in Governance and Justice Delivery

Beyond jobs, AI is also reshaping governance and public service delivery. Under the Supreme Court’s e-Courts Project Phase III, advanced technologies are being integrated to enhance efficiency and accessibility in the justice system.

Technology Meets Transparency

AI tools such as Machine Learning, Optical Character Recognition, and Natural Language Processing are being used for translation, automated filing, intelligent scheduling, prediction, and chatbot-based communication. AI Translation Committees in High Courts now oversee the translation of judgments into regional languages, while platforms like e-HCR and e-ILR provide citizens easy online access to legal documents, making justice more transparent and inclusive.

The Bigger Picture

Far from being a job destroyer, AI is emerging as a powerful engine of opportunity, skills growth, and systemic efficiency in India’s digital future.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, edited for clarity)