LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

India is busting the AI job-loss myth as government data shows AI-driven skills, employment, and governance expanding rapidly, with the country’s AI workforce set to double by 2027.

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs? (Pic: freepik)
Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs? (Pic: freepik)

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 30, 2025 16:11:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

AI and Jobs: From Fear to Opportunity

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes industries across the globe, concerns about mass unemployment continue to surface. However, a Year-Ender note released by the government offers a reassuring counter-narrative: AI is not eliminating jobs, it is creating new ones.

You Might Be Interested In

India’s AI Talent Pool Is Expanding Fast

Busting the job-loss myth, the government cited NASSCOM’s report “Advancing India’s AI Skills”, which projects a sharp rise in India’s AI workforce. The country’s AI talent base is expected to grow from about 6–6.5 lakh professionals today to over 12.5 lakh by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

New-Age Skills Drive Employment

AI-led growth is fuelling demand in areas such as data science, data curation, AI engineering, and analytics. As of August 2025, nearly 8.65 lakh candidates had enrolled in emerging technology courses, including 3.20 lakh in AI and Big Data Analytics, reflecting strong interest in future-ready skills.

You Might Be Interested In

FutureSkills PRIME: Preparing India’s Workforce

A key pillar of this transformation is the FutureSkills PRIME programme, launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The national initiative focuses on reskilling and upskilling IT professionals across 10 emerging technologies, including AI. By August 2025, over 18.56 lakh candidates had registered on the platform, with more than 3.37 lakh successfully completing courses.

AI in Governance and Justice Delivery

Beyond jobs, AI is also reshaping governance and public service delivery. Under the Supreme Court’s e-Courts Project Phase III, advanced technologies are being integrated to enhance efficiency and accessibility in the justice system.

Technology Meets Transparency

AI tools such as Machine Learning, Optical Character Recognition, and Natural Language Processing are being used for translation, automated filing, intelligent scheduling, prediction, and chatbot-based communication. AI Translation Committees in High Courts now oversee the translation of judgments into regional languages, while platforms like e-HCR and e-ILR provide citizens easy online access to legal documents, making justice more transparent and inclusive.

The Bigger Picture

Far from being a job destroyer, AI is emerging as a powerful engine of opportunity, skills growth, and systemic efficiency in India’s digital future.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, edited for clarity)

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 4:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AI employment growthArtificial Intelligence jobs IndiaIndia AI workforceNASSCOM AI report

RELATED News

Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India’s Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1 – Check Your Raise NOW

Strategic Investing In 2026: HSBC’s Four Key Priorities For Investors

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Shyam Dhani IPO Ignites Dalal Street With 90% Listing Pop, Makes A Stellar Entry

LATEST NEWS

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

Riyadh-Abu Dhabi Conflict: Saudi Arabia Asks UAE Forces To Leave Yemen, Calls ‘National Security’ A Red Line

Is Aviva Baig A Muslim? Priyanka Gandhi Faces Online Outrage Over To-Be Daughter-In-Law’s Surname, Decoding Its Roots And Meaning

‘Mathura Is A Divine Land’: Sunny Leone’s New Year Event Cancelled After Priests Protest Over ‘Braj Sentiments’ | What We Know About The Controversy

UP Horror: ‘Daughter Left In Skeletal Condition, Man Dies Of Starvation’- Why Was This Father-Daughter Duo Held Captive For Years By Servants? Chilling Details Of Cruelty Uncovered

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say
Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say
Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say
Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

QUICK LINKS