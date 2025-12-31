LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire latest world news Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

Stock market holiday 2026: As New Year 2026 approaches, investors seek clarity on NSE and BSE operations. Indian markets will stay open on January 1, with Republic Day being January’s only holiday.

Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze
Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 31, 2025 15:46:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

Stock market holiday 2026: Confusing situations are not only limited to celebrations when the year 2026 knocks on the door. A fundamental question being discussed on Dalal Street is, nonetheless, one that can be stated simply: will the NSE and BSE open their gates on January 1, 2026, or will the bells remain silent?

You Might Be Interested In

The question is not just whether it’s a holiday or not, just for a second, think about it. Indian bourses do not always adhere to the global holiday calendar. To ensure no unpleasant surprises and no panic, investors must keep a sharp eye on major updates from the NSE website (nseindia.com) right up to the market opening. In the world of the stock market, assumptions can be very costly; clarity is always the wiser deal.

Will Indian Stock Markets Be Open On January 1, 2026?

Yes, and no, it is not a trick question. While almost everyone else around the globe is sleeping on New Year’s Day, Dalal Street will be very much active. According to the official holiday calendar for 2026, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be open on the first day of 2026, with trading taking place as usual. So, if your plan was to avoid the markets thinking it’s a holiday, you may want to think again.

You Might Be Interested In

The only day investors need to mark on their January calendar is January 26, 2026, when the markets will be closed for Republic Day. In short, the Indian stock market doesn’t always celebrate when the rest of the world does, new year, new trades.

Month-Wise Stock Market Holidays in 2026

January 2026

  • January 26 – Republic Day

March 2026 (Highest Holidays)

  • March 3 – Holi
  • March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

April 2026

  • April 3 – Good Friday
  • April 14 – Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 2026

  • May 1 – Maharashtra Day
  • May 28 – Bakri Id

June 2026

  • June 26 – Muharram

September 2026

  • September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2026

  • October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

  • October 20 – Dussehra

November 2026

  • November 10 – Diwali / Balipratipada

  • November 26 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 2026

  • December 25 – Christmas

As per the NSE holiday calendar, the Indian stock market will observe 15 trading holidays in 2026. Notably, there will be no trade holidays in February, July, and August.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Warren Buffett Retires As Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Leaving Timeless Investing Rules And Quotes Every Investor Must Know
First published on: Dec 31, 2025 3:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BSE trading days 2026Dalal Street holiday listIndian stock market open New YearNSE BSE January 1 2026NSE holiday calendar 2026stock market holiday 2026stock market holidays India

RELATED News

India’s Healthcare Transformation in 2025: From Expansion, Capacity Building to Excellence

Meta Faces Lawsuit Over Failure To Protect Users And Children From Scams Advertisements

Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Will Vodafone Idea Share Price Sustain Its Rally? Telecom Giant Hits 52-Week High, Surges Over 2% Amid AGR Relief Reports – Experts Weigh In

India Is Now World’s 4th Largest Economy After Toppling Japan – Germany Next? The High-Stakes Road To No. 3 Explained

LATEST NEWS

India Cricket Calendar 2026: Check Full schedule Of Team India With Dates And Venues

Who Is Ramzi Kassem? Zohran Mamdani Picks NYC Chief Counsel, A Lawyer Who Once Defended Al-Qaida-Linked Prisoner

X Takes On YouTube: Elon Musk Promises Higher Creator Payouts, Social Media Erupts, Calls It A ‘Game Changer’

Happy New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

Year Ender 2025: From World Cup Glory To Whitewash Win Against Sri Lanka, Here’s How Indian Women’s Cricket Created History

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

Faridabad Rape Case: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped For 3 Hours Inside Moving Van, Brutally Thrown Out With Face Smashed; 2 Arrested

Winter Superfoods: Top Iron-Rich Indian Foods for Cold Days

Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze
Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze
Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze
Is The Indian stock Market Open Or Closed Tomorrow On New Year 2026? Don’t Assume- Know Before You Hit Snooze

QUICK LINKS