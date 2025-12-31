LIVE TV
Warren Buffett Retires As Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Leaving Timeless Investing Rules And Quotes Every Investor Must Know

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 31, 2025 15:33:56 IST

Warren Buffett is leaving his post as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway on December 31, 2025, after an impressive sixty-year career, but don’t panic, he will still be around as chairman to provide his invaluable assistance. On January 1, 2026, Gregory Abel is given the power to lead, indicating the start of a new era.

Investors and traders see this not merely as news but as a highly charged, emotional moment. A lot of them have been following and learning from Buffett’s wisdom, citing him in the morning market sessions and making trading decisions based on his advice. His retirement is like the closing of a legendary class; the community is left inspired, nostalgic, and eager to see how the legacy continues.

Timeless Investing Rules By Warren Buffett

  • Invest Within Your Circle of Competence
    Put your money in businesses, industries, or areas that you have a complete understanding of. Don’t invest in complicated or unknown territories, as they will cause bigger risks and poor choices.

  • Think Long-Term, Stay Calm
    Buffett’s saying, “Our favorite holding period is forever,” highlights the importance of patience. Focus on long-term potential rather than short-term market fluctuations.

  • Control Your Emotions
    Investments can be ruined by emotional decisions. “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Avoid panic selling and hype-driven decisions.

  • Ensure a Margin of Safety
    Invest in assets priced below their intrinsic value. This margin protects against market volatility, miscalculations, and unforeseen economic events.

  • Avoid the Herd Mentality
    Think independently. Evaluate companies based on fundamentals and long-term potential rather than following market trends or the crowd.

  • Invest in Yourself
    Knowledge is the most powerful asset. Continuously improve financial literacy, read widely, and seek guidance to make better decisions and maximize returns.

Warren Buffett’s Wisdom: Timeless Quotes On Investing, Business, And Life

Warren Buffett isn’t just about numbers, he’s the guru dropping life and investing wisdom in the same breath. On investing, he reminds us, “Price is what you pay; value is what you get,” and wisely adds, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

But Buffett’s brilliance isn’t confined to stocks; he’s a philosopher too: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” Think long-term, he says: “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” And don’t forget yourself: “The best investment you can make is in yourself.”

When it comes to picking stocks, his mantra is clear: “Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years” and “It’s better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” 

(With Input)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 2:52 PM IST
