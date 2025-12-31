LIVE TV
Will Vodafone Idea Share Price Sustain Its Rally? Telecom Giant Hits 52-Week High, Surges Over 2% Amid AGR Relief Reports – Experts Weigh In

Vodafone Idea shares surged over 2% amid Union Cabinet bailout speculation for ₹83,000 crore AGR dues. Temporary court relief, investor sentiment, and market competition are key drivers behind the stock movement.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 31, 2025 12:17:21 IST

Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Amid AGR Relief Speculation

Investors all over India are noticing the telecom giant’s good fortune as Vodafone Idea’s shares skyrocketed beyond 2% within the first hour of trading on Wednesday, December 31. The company has been facing the wrath of the AGR case for years, and now every step taken by it is watched closely.

Do you remember the court relief in October? That short respite gave rise to a big rally, but analysts are cautioning that it is not a long-term solution, Vodafone Idea still has to fight its battles alone. The company was in a fix, and in the meantime, short-term investors withdrew their funds, which caused a loss of confidence.

But the thing is: market sentiment is king. Thus, there is a dilemma for investors, will the latest Cabinet speculation bring back confidence, or will it be just a temporary upturn? Keep watching Vodafone Idea; it is a very challenging playing field, where every single step matters and every single rumor can cause price fluctuations.

Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Reason: Union Cabinet May Consider Bailout Plan

As of December 31, 2025, all eyes are on Vodafone Idea (Vi). Shares jumped over 2% to a 52-week high after reports suggested the Union Cabinet might step in with a lifeline for the telecom giant’s massive ₹83,000 crore AGR dues.

According to media whispers, relief on interest and penalties could be on the table, though the news is not fully verified. But here’s the kicker: even the hint of a bailout sent shares climbing. Investors are already reacting, and that 2% spike isn’t just a number, it’s a statement of confidence.

The market is watching closely: will this expectation spark sustained growth, or is it just a short-term thrill? Either way, Vodafone Idea proves one thing, when it comes to shares, sentiment often speaks louder than balance sheets.

Government’s Efforts To Maintain Market Competition

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told PTI that the government is making efforts to revive Vodafone Idea and BSNL to prevent a duopoly, ensuring a competitive market that protects consumer interests.

Vodafone Idea AGR Dues Case

  • Vodafone Idea has approximately ₹2 lakh crore in outstanding government dues.
  • In October, the Supreme Court allowed the government to reassess the AGR dues, providing temporary relief to the company.
  • As of March 31, 2025, Vodafone Idea’s AGR liability stood at ₹83,400 crore.
  • The company is required to pay ₹18,000 crore annually starting March 2026 for the next six years.

Tracking Vodafone Idea: Share Price Highlights

Metric Details
Share Price Increase 2.07%
Current Price ₹12.32
52-Week High Achieved
Year-to-Date Gain 52%
Source BSE Data

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 11:46 AM IST
Tags: Vodafone Idea AGR CaseVodafone Idea AGR duesVodafone Idea AGR liabilityVodafone Idea bailoutVodafone Idea Share PriceVodafone Idea stock surge

QUICK LINKS