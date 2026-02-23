Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

ITC Shares See Mild Profit Booking Amid Market Cheer
After its 4% rise during the previous week, ITC shares experienced a temporary decline. The FMCG company started trading at ₹327 and reached a minimum price of ₹324.40 on the NSE, while its stock declined by almost 1% during intraday trading on February 23. Although some investors decided to take their profits, the Nifty 50 index advanced by 0.80% to reach 25,771. The question arises whether this situation represents a brief interruption or signals that traders will adopt a more cautious approach to their market operations. Traders have been monitoring ITC’s recent price decline to determine whether it represents an ideal buying opportunity or a temporary price fluctuation interrupting an ongoing increase.
