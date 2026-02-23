LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

ITC shares stabilize after three months of losses, recovering slightly after cigarette price hikes. Experts see long-term growth, strong pricing power, and non-cigarette FMCG expansion, despite regulatory and market risks.

ITC Share Price
ITC Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 23, 2026 14:04:01 IST

ITC Shares See Mild Profit Booking Amid Market Cheer

After its 4% rise during the previous week, ITC shares experienced a temporary decline. The FMCG company started trading at ₹327 and reached a minimum price of ₹324.40 on the NSE, while its stock declined by almost 1% during intraday trading on February 23. Although some investors decided to take their profits, the Nifty 50 index advanced by 0.80% to reach 25,771. The question arises whether this situation represents a brief interruption or signals that traders will adopt a more cautious approach to their market operations. Traders have been monitoring ITC’s recent price decline to determine whether it represents an ideal buying opportunity or a temporary price fluctuation interrupting an ongoing increase.

ITC Share Price Snapshot: Gains, Losses, and Tax Impact Explained

Parameter Details
52-Week Low ₹302 on February 2
Recent Buying Mild buying seen after cigarette price hikes
February Gain So Far ~1.5% (after three consecutive months of losses)
January Drop 20% due to cigarette tax hike
Yearly Decline ~18%
Excise Duty Update Additional excise duty on cigarettes effective 1 February 2026

Is It The Right Time to Buy ITC Shares?

ITC shares have started to stabilize after experiencing three months of market turmoil. The FMCG giant’s stock hit a 52-week low of ₹302 on February 2, but mild buying has emerged after cigarette price hikes. The stock has increased approximately 1.5% during February after experiencing a severe 20% decline in January because of the new excise duty that came into effect on 1 February 2026.

Experts maintain their long-term optimism because ITC demonstrates strong financial performance through its ability to control price increases, enabling the company to raise product prices between 20% and 40% without losing market share. Growth potential is supported by urban consumption recovery, hotel occupancy restoration, and the company’s plan to expand non-cigarette FMCG products, targeting ₹1 lakh crore by 2030.

Some caution remains. Analysts identified three main factors: regulatory risks, competitive pressures from the illegal cigarette trade, and commodity price increases as potential threats to sales performance. The stock currently shows strong Fibonacci support zones, suggesting it may enter a phase of price consolidation. The combination of a 4.4% dividend yield and value creates an attractive investment opportunity for investors looking to buy ITC shares between ₹335 and ₹305, with potential upside to about ₹385.

(With Inputs)

(Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Stocks carry risks; please research or consult a financial advisor before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:01 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

