Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Is It The Right Time to Buy ITC Shares?

ITC shares have started to stabilize after experiencing three months of market turmoil. The FMCG giant’s stock hit a 52-week low of ₹302 on February 2, but mild buying has emerged after cigarette price hikes. The stock has increased approximately 1.5% during February after experiencing a severe 20% decline in January because of the new excise duty that came into effect on 1 February 2026.

Experts maintain their long-term optimism because ITC demonstrates strong financial performance through its ability to control price increases, enabling the company to raise product prices between 20% and 40% without losing market share. Growth potential is supported by urban consumption recovery, hotel occupancy restoration, and the company’s plan to expand non-cigarette FMCG products, targeting ₹1 lakh crore by 2030.

Some caution remains. Analysts identified three main factors: regulatory risks, competitive pressures from the illegal cigarette trade, and commodity price increases as potential threats to sales performance. The stock currently shows strong Fibonacci support zones, suggesting it may enter a phase of price consolidation. The combination of a 4.4% dividend yield and value creates an attractive investment opportunity for investors looking to buy ITC shares between ₹335 and ₹305, with potential upside to about ₹385.

(Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Stocks carry risks; please research or consult a financial advisor before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

