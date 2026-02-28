Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

If you’re wondering whether banks are open or closed today, February 28, 2026, here’s what you need to know. Banks remain closed today as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 28, 2026 10:31:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

Is Today a Bank Holiday: If you’re wondering whether banks are open or closed today, February 28, 2026, here’s what you need to know. Bank holidays in India are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and can vary by state depending on regional festivals and observances. While some Saturdays are working days, others fall under the RBI’s holiday schedule. 

Are banks open or closed today, February 28, 2026?

Banks remain closed today as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Under Reserve Bank of India (RI) guidelines, banks are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, while they operate on the first, third, and, where applicable, fifth Saturdays- unless a specific holiday is listed in the RBI’s official holiday calendar. 

Major Bank Holidays in March 2026

March 3 (Tuesday): Holi (various states)

You Might Be Interested In

March 4 (Wednesday): Holi (Delhi/others)

March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

March 19 (Thursday): Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi / Telugu New Year

March 20 (Friday): Eid-Ul-Fitr / Jumat-ul-Vida

March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) / Sarhul

March 26 (Thursday): Shree Ram Navami

March 27 (Friday): Ram Navami (regional)

March 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti 

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 10:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bank HolidayBank Holiday on february 28 2026Bank Holiday on marchBank Holiday Todaybank holidays 2026february 28 2026Is Today Bank Holidaymarch 2026 bank holidaysrbi calendartoday bank opentoday bank open or not

RELATED News

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

Spark Capital PWM Opens New Kochi Office to Serve Kerala’s Growing UHNW and NRI Clients

Amazon Joins Forces With OpenAI: $50 Billion AI Deal Set To Transform Enterprise Innovation

‘Master Class in Arrogance’: Dario Amodei-Led Anthropic Calls US Department of War ‘Supply Chain Risk’ Move ‘Legally Unsound’

LATEST NEWS

Why The US And Israel Bombed Iran And How Trump’s Masterstroke Shapes This Escalation? Explained

RRB Group D 2026: Candidates Can Apply For 22,195 Posts by THIS Date- Check Official Latest Updates

From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

US, Israel Attack Iran Day After Trump Said “Not Thrilled With Nuclear Talks”

The Algorithm His Mother Built

WWE SmackDown Results (Feb. 27): Logan Paul Enters Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso Attacked Backstage

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang-Linked Shooters Open Fires At Haryana Supplements Store; CCTV Captures Daylight Attack | Watch

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

Stars Shine with Dance and Comedy at Mumbai’s First “True Vertical Awards”

Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar
Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar
Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar
Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

QUICK LINKS