Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on February 28, 2026 — Check RBI March Calendar

Is Today a Bank Holiday: If you’re wondering whether banks are open or closed today, February 28, 2026, here’s what you need to know. Bank holidays in India are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and can vary by state depending on regional festivals and observances. While some Saturdays are working days, others fall under the RBI’s holiday schedule.

Are banks open or closed today, February 28, 2026?

Banks remain closed today as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Under Reserve Bank of India (RI) guidelines, banks are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, while they operate on the first, third, and, where applicable, fifth Saturdays- unless a specific holiday is listed in the RBI’s official holiday calendar.

Major Bank Holidays in March 2026

March 3 (Tuesday): Holi (various states)

March 4 (Wednesday): Holi (Delhi/others)

March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

March 19 (Thursday): Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi / Telugu New Year

March 20 (Friday): Eid-Ul-Fitr / Jumat-ul-Vida

March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) / Sarhul

March 26 (Thursday): Shree Ram Navami

March 27 (Friday): Ram Navami (regional)

March 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti