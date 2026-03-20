Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Air India flight status Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case aaj ka mausam Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

Bank Holiday: Banks across India will remain closed on March 21, 2026, on account of Eid al-Fitr, but the situation on March 20 varies by state. The holiday schedule depends on local observances and RBI guidelines.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside (Via Facebook)
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 20, 2026 11:24:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

Bank Holiday: Banks across India will remain closed on March 21, 2026, on account of Eid al-Fitr, but the situation on March 20 varies by state. The holiday schedule depends on local observances and RBI guidelines. Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21 after the moon was not sighted on March 19.

Banks Closed On March 21 For Eid

As per the bank holiday calendar, March 21 is marked as a holiday across most parts of India for Eid, meaning bank branches will remain shut in several cities.

March 20: Partial Closures In Some States

Banks are not uniformly closed on March 20. While most regions will see normal operations, some states observe holidays due to Jumat-ul-Vida or regional festivals. States such as Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and a few others may have bank closures on March 20 depending on local observances.

You Might Be Interested In

What Customers Should Know

Since bank holidays in India vary by state, customers are advised to check the local holiday list before visiting branches. Even on holidays, online banking and ATM services will remain available. With back-to-back festival dates and regional variations, planning banking work in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

READ MORE: Stock Market Today On March 20: Bulls Fight Back As Sensex Surges 900 pts, Nifty Above 23,300 Amid Oil Prices Dip – Here Are The Key Reasons Behind Market Gain

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

PropTech Pulse Is Redefining Trust in Indian Real Estate Through Knowledge-Led Platform

Important Conference on Rights and Social Security of Unorganised Workers Held in Bishnupur

LATEST NEWS

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026: When And Where To Download Tier-I Hall Ticket

ATM Fails to Dispense Rs 10,000, Bank Ends Up Paying Rs 3.43 Lakh to Surat Man: 9-Year Battle, 3,288-Day Delay Leads to 30x Compensation

20 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs This Navratri | Latest Astrology News

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 20, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund on Eid al-Fitr

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

QUICK LINKS