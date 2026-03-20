Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

Bank Holiday: Banks across India will remain closed on March 21, 2026, on account of Eid al-Fitr, but the situation on March 20 varies by state. The holiday schedule depends on local observances and RBI guidelines. Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21 after the moon was not sighted on March 19.

Banks Closed On March 21 For Eid

As per the bank holiday calendar, March 21 is marked as a holiday across most parts of India for Eid, meaning bank branches will remain shut in several cities.

March 20: Partial Closures In Some States

Banks are not uniformly closed on March 20. While most regions will see normal operations, some states observe holidays due to Jumat-ul-Vida or regional festivals. States such as Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and a few others may have bank closures on March 20 depending on local observances.

What Customers Should Know

Since bank holidays in India vary by state, customers are advised to check the local holiday list before visiting branches. Even on holidays, online banking and ATM services will remain available. With back-to-back festival dates and regional variations, planning banking work in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

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