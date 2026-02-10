Is Your PAN Still Mandatory For Big Transactions? Check Out How Draft Income Tax Rules 2026 Change Everything

Draft Income Tax Rules 2026: What’s Changing for You

The government has published its preliminary version of the Income Tax Rules, 2026, which will create significant changes. The new income tax regulations establish higher transaction limits, requiring you to provide your PAN for every transaction involving buying cars, making bank deposits, conducting property transactions, or paying hotel bills.

Employers’ benefits now receive new evaluation methods, while crypto exchanges must report their operations to the Income Tax Department, and Central Bank Digital Currency now serves as an official payment method. The regulations aim to establish easier compliance through intelligent systems that help organizations track operations.

Do you want to find out whether your PAN will be required? People should remain alert, as these changes may disrupt daily activities.

Implementation Timeline for New Income Tax Act, 2025

Get ready for a tax makeover! The New Income Tax Act, 2025, is set to come into force from 1 April 2026. The Central Board of Direct Taxes will complete its rule development work, which requires public input before you begin your planning activities. Stakeholders can provide feedback until the official notifications are issued during the first week of March. The updates will affect tax reporting methods through PAN usage, tax payment procedures, and transaction monitoring systems for taxpayers, business owners, and finance enthusiasts.

Draft Income Tax Rules 2026: Where Quoting Your PAN Becomes Mandatory

PAN Quoting Rules: Property Transactions

People need to provide their PAN when they buy, sell, gift, or share property development rights for properties. The requirement to quote PAN now applies to property transactions that reach above ₹20 lakh, which was previously set at ₹10 lakh. Your PAN functions as a special access pass which allows authorities to track your major real estate transactions.

PAN Quoting Rules: Insurance Payments

You need to provide PAN information when you create an account-based relationship with an insurance company. People needed to provide PAN information when they purchased life insurance products which had premiums above ₹50,000. The tax department requires you to report all your insurance start dates as if they were financial business transactions.

PAN Quoting Rules: Motor Vehicle Purchases

Do you want to purchase a car or an expensive motorcycle? Your PAN now becomes mandatory when your purchase exceeds ₹5 lakh. Two-wheelers which cost less than ₹5 lakh do not require PAN because they fall under the relaxed rules. The previous rule required all motor vehicles to need PAN for purchases because it applied to every type of vehicle, including scooters.

PAN Quoting Rules: Hospitality Sector

Do you spend large amounts at hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, or event planner services? The system now requires customers to provide PAN information for any payments which exceed ₹1 lakh. The earlier limit stood at ₹50,000. Your tax ID, which you need to keep handy, will become necessary for your next luxurious wedding or party expense.

PAN Quoting Rules: Cash Deposits & Withdrawals

You must provide your PAN when your total bank transactions for the year reach ₹10 lakh or higher through your multiple accounts. The previous requirement allowed people to move only ₹50,000 through bank accounts during one day. The government uses this system to monitor major financial transactions, which prevents people from making hidden cash transfers.

