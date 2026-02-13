IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

Stock Market Falling: IT Index Extends Losing Streak

The IT index is not just slipping – it stands at risk of a complete decline. The sector experienced its third consecutive day of losses on February 13, dropping 5% as investors grew worried that AI would take over conventional tech roles. The stock had already decreased by 5.5% a day earlier, which proved how fast the market atmosphere turned negative.

The 10-stock Nifty IT index dropped 4.75% again, bringing total weekly losses to 10.8%, making it the worst week since March 2020. The index has declined by 17.5% so far in 2026. The current situation shows rising investor anxiety as AI developments create real concerns, putting extreme pressure on the IT sector.

Global Cues Adding To Pressure On Indian Stock Market Today