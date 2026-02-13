LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

Stock Market Today, IT Sector Fall: India’s IT index extends losses amid AI disruption fears, weak global cues, and inflation worries. Heavyweight stocks tumble, but analysts suggest the correction may signal transformation rather than long-term structural damage.

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%
IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 13, 2026 10:47:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

Stock Market Falling: IT Index Extends Losing Streak

The IT index is not just slipping – it stands at risk of a complete decline. The sector experienced its third consecutive day of losses on February 13, dropping 5% as investors grew worried that AI would take over conventional tech roles. The stock had already decreased by 5.5% a day earlier, which proved how fast the market atmosphere turned negative.

The 10-stock Nifty IT index dropped 4.75% again, bringing total weekly losses to 10.8%, making it the worst week since March 2020. The index has declined by 17.5% so far in 2026. The current situation shows rising investor anxiety as AI developments create real concerns, putting extreme pressure on the IT sector.

You Might Be Interested In

Global Cues Adding To Pressure On Indian Stock Market Today

  • Wall Street hit the brakes, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sliding over 2% ahead of crucial US inflation data.

  • Investors are on edge, knowing that one inflation number could change the entire interest rate outlook.

  • Stronger-than-expected US jobs data has cooled hopes of quick rate cuts.

  • “Higher for longer” rate fears are now the market’s new worry word.

  • The result? Tech stocks globally are feeling the heat as uncertainty keeps traders guessing.

Key Event Triggering For Stock Market: The ‘Anthropic Shock’ Sparks IT Sell-Off

The current stock market turmoil in the IT sector can be traced back to February 4, when US-based AI firm Anthropic unveiled advanced workplace productivity and legal automation tools. The announcement created a major trigger, renewing concerns that artificial intelligence could reduce the need for traditional headcount-based outsourcing, which forms the backbone of Indian IT services.

Anxiety increased further when companies like Palantir claimed their AI technology could complete large ERP migrations much faster than before. The message was clear: even high-value and complex technology contracts may no longer be safe from disruption.

Heavyweights IT Giant sell-off Lead The Fall

Company Decline (%) Key Highlight
TCS 4.88% Touched 52-week low of ₹2,579
Infosys 6.28% Fell to ₹1,296.60; sharp intraday decline
HCLTech 4.66% Among major drags on the index
Wipro Sharp Loss Broad-based selling pressure
Tech Mahindra Sharp Loss Continued weakness in IT pack

The decline reflects widespread selling across large- and mid-cap IT stocks.

Stock Market Outlook: What Should Investor Know Before Panic sell-off

According to me, and after doing a bit of research, investors should take a moment to relax. The stock market is currently showing temporary instability and negative sentiment. To be honest, this phase of transformation could lead to something significant. It is during such periods that we truly see how the market corrects itself after a fall in a specific sector.

The decline we see today is driven by two forces: panic selling and a broader market correction. Meanwhile, the IT industry is setting new operational standards shaped by artificial intelligence technologies. Companies may need to transform the business models that powered their growth for decades. The key question now is simple: who will adapt the fastest and most effectively?

Markets often fluctuate sharply before stabilising. So don’t just watch the fall- watch the transformation. Keep an eye on US tech earnings and AI monetisation trends, as they may reveal tomorrow’s industry leaders.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 10:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Disruption in ITAI Impact on IT SectorAnthropic AI NewsHCLTech SharesIndian IT Stocks Analysisindian stock market newsInfosys Stock FallIT Index TodayNasdaq declineNifty IT CrashStock Market Fallingtcs share priceTech Mahindra Share PriceUS Inflation DataWipro Stock News

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Red Opening! Dalal Street Under Pressure As Sensex, Nifty Extend Slide; IT Rout Deepens, Market Jitters

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Muthoot Finance, Coal India, Honasa Consumer, SpiceJet, Hindalco, J Kumar Infra, Biocon, IRCTC, HUL, Engineers India, Travel Food in Focus

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Gap-Down, Sensex And Nifty Poised For Volatile Start At The Weekend; Have A Look At Global Cues

Anthropic AI Soars To $380B Valuation, Heightens Competition With OpenAI And SpaceX

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

LATEST NEWS

PS5 Games: From God Of War To PUBG’s New Project, Sony State Of Play Reveals 10 New Exciting Games

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Set To Replace Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals Captain – Report

Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh Election a “Well-Planned Farce”, Demands ‘Free, Fair and Inclusive’ Elections Under Neutral Caretaker Government

Love Horoscope: Today’s Astrological Predictions for February 13, 2026 | SHOCKING Surprises Before Valentine’s Day For This Zodiac Sign

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

Bijnor Couple Viral MMS: Privacy Breach Sparks Outrage As Hotel Employee Booked For Secretly Recording Guests, FIR Registered

Funky Movie Review: Vishwak Sen–Kayadu Lohar’s Film Wins Hearts Overseas, But Is There A Surprise Twist?

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Big Win, Vows Support For Democratic, Progressive Bangladesh, ‘Look Forward To…’

Karnataka Horror: Daughter Suffocates Mother To Death On Astrologer’s Claim of ‘Black Magic,’ Accused Arrested

Who Is June Malia? TMC MP Caught In ‘Animated’ Moment With Saugata Roy In Lok Sabha, Netizens Make Valentine Jokes As Video Goes Viral

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown
IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown
IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown
IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

QUICK LINKS