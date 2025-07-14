Italy Warns Against Transatlantic Trade War As Meloni Urges Continued EU-US Talks

Italy has joined calls for restraint following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 30% tariffs on European exports, effective August 1 unless a new deal is reached. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office released a statement warning against trade escalation.

“It would make no sense to trigger a trade war between the two sides of the Atlantic,” the statement said.

The ministers of European Union are currently meeting in Brussels to coordinate their response and evaluate current possibilities. Italy is in full support to the European Commission’s decision to extend the suspension of planned retaliatory tariffs. Italy hope of finalize an agreement with Washington in the coming weeks.

The bloc is prepared to activate countermeasures worth up to €72 billion if negotiations fail, According to EU officials. Italy, along with other member states, is pushing for a resolution that limits economic disruption while protecting European industries.

Meloni is coordinating with other leaders of the European Union, including Germany and France. It’s a part of broader coordination efforts led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Italian leadership emphasizes the importance of avoiding a transatlantic trade conflict, aligning with EU efforts to de-escalate and negotiate.

