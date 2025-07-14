LIVE TV
Home > Business > Italy Warns Against Transatlantic Trade War As Meloni Urges Continued EU-US Talks

Italy Warns Against Transatlantic Trade War As Meloni Urges Continued EU-US Talks

Italy warned against triggering a trade war following the US plan to impose 30% tariffs on EU exports. Prime Minister Meloni emphasized continued dialogue over escalation. Italy backs the EU’s suspension of countermeasures to allow for negotiations, though is aligned with the bloc’s preparedness to respond if necessary. EU ministers are meeting to finalize strategy.

Trump Trade Tariffs
Italy has joined calls for restraint following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 30% tariffs on European exports, effective August 1 unless a new deal is reached. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 22:20:08 IST

Italy has joined calls for restraint following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 30% tariffs on European exports, effective August 1 unless a new deal is reached. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office released a statement warning against trade escalation.

“It would make no sense to trigger a trade war between the two sides of the Atlantic,” the statement said.

The ministers of European Union are currently meeting in Brussels to coordinate their response and evaluate current possibilities. Italy is in full support to the European Commission’s decision to extend the suspension of planned retaliatory tariffs. Italy hope of finalize an agreement with Washington in the coming weeks. 

The bloc is prepared to activate countermeasures worth up to €72 billion if negotiations fail, According to EU officials. Italy, along with other member states, is pushing for a resolution that limits economic disruption while protecting European industries.

Meloni is coordinating with other leaders of the European Union, including Germany and France. It’s a part of broader coordination efforts led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Italian leadership emphasizes the importance of avoiding a transatlantic trade conflict, aligning with EU efforts to de-escalate and negotiate.

Also Read: France Urges Swift EU Response To US Tariffs As Macron Backs Countermeasure Readiness

Tags: giorgia meloniitalyTrump trade tariffsUS tariffs

