France Urges Swift EU Response To US Tariffs As Macron Backs Countermeasure Readiness

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Union to stand united and prepare for decisive action in response to the US administration’s proposed 30% tariffs on EU exports, set to begin August 1 unless an agreement is reached.

In a post on X, Macron expressed support for the European Commission’s decision to extend suspension of retaliatory tariffs but said preparations for credible countermeasures must be accelerated.

“With European unity, it is more than ever up to the Commission to assert the Union’s determination to resolutely defend European interests,” Macron stated.

France has been involved in high-level coordination alongside Germany and Italy as the EU seeks a diplomatic resolution.

However, the French government has signalled its readiness to implement up to €72 billion in retaliatory tariffs should talks break down.

Trade ministers are meeting this week in Brussels to review the US position and assess sectoral impacts, including tariffs on cars, agriculture, and metals.

