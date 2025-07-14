LIVE TV
Home > Business > France Urges Swift EU Response To US Tariffs As Macron Backs Countermeasure Readiness

France Urges Swift EU Response To US Tariffs As Macron Backs Countermeasure Readiness

France called for swift and united EU action following the US tariff threat. President Macron backed the European Commission’s diplomatic approach but emphasized the need for credible countermeasures if talks fail. The government continues coordination with EU partners, focusing on sectoral relief and defending strategic interests amid escalating transatlantic trade tensions.

Trump Trade Tariffs
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Union to stand united and prepare for decisive action in response to the US administration’s proposed 30% tariffs on EU exports, set to begin August 1 unless an agreement is reached. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 22:04:11 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Union to stand united and prepare for decisive action in response to the US administration’s proposed 30% tariffs on EU exports, set to begin August 1 unless an agreement is reached.

In a post on X, Macron expressed support for the European Commission’s decision to extend suspension of retaliatory tariffs but said preparations for credible countermeasures must be accelerated.

“With European unity, it is more than ever up to the Commission to assert the Union’s determination to resolutely defend European interests,” Macron stated.

France has been involved in high-level coordination alongside Germany and Italy as the EU seeks a diplomatic resolution. 

However, the French government has signalled its readiness to implement up to €72 billion in retaliatory tariffs should talks break down.

Trade ministers are meeting this week in Brussels to review the US position and assess sectoral impacts, including tariffs on cars, agriculture, and metals.

France supports EU unity and warns of firm retaliation if trade talks with the US fail, emphasizing a strategic stance ahead of August 1.

Also Read: German Chancellor & Finance Minister Emphasize Following A Diplomatic Route

