Home > Business > Jack Dorsey Issues Chilling Job Market Warning, Warns About AI-Driven Shake-Up ‘Most Companies Will Be Forced To Do…’

Jack Dorsey has announced a massive restructuring at Block Inc., slashing over 4,000 jobs, nearly half its workforce. The move marks a strategic pivot toward “intelligence tools” across its platforms including Square and Cash App.

Jack Dorsey cuts 4,000 jobs at Block in AI pivot despite $6.25B revenue; 20-week severance for affected staff. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 27, 2026 12:26:11 IST

Jack Dorsey has announced a sweeping restructuring at his fintech company Block Inc., eliminating more than 4,000 jobs,  nearly half of its workforce, in what he described as a necessary shift toward “intelligence tools.”

The move will reduce Block’s headcount from 10,205 employees to just under 6,000. The company owns payments platform Square, peer-to-peer service Cash App and buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay.

‘A Hard, Clear Action’: Jack Dorsey Explains the Decision

In a letter to shareholders, Jack Dorsey said the cuts were part of a deliberate structural shift rather than a reaction to financial distress. He also warned that similar moves could ripple across industries within the next year as technological advances accelerate change.

“I believe the majority of companies will reach the same conclusion and make similar structural changes,” he wrote. “I’d rather get there honestly and on our own terms than be forced into it reactively.”

In a post on X,  the platform he previously led as Twitter, Dorsey described the decision as one of the toughest in the company’s history.

“Repeated rounds of cuts are destructive to morale, to focus, and to the trust that customers and shareholders place in our ability to lead,” he said.

He added, “I’ve made one of the hardest decisions in the history of our company.”

Why Jack Dorsey Laid Off 50% Workforce

Jack Dorsey emphasized that the layoffs were not driven by financial weakness.

“Our business is strong. Gross profit continues to grow, we continue to serve more and more customers, and profitability is improving. But something has changed,” he said.

He pointed to the rapid development of intelligence tools within the company as a turning point.

“We’re already seeing that the intelligence tools we’re creating and using, paired with smaller and flatter teams, are enabling a new way of working which fundamentally changes what it means to build and run a company. And that’s accelerating rapidly,” Dorsey wrote.

Jack Dorsey Single Deep Cut Instead of Gradual Layoffs

The company opted for a single large round of layoffs rather than multiple smaller ones over time.

“Repeated rounds of cuts are destructive to morale, to focus, and to the trust that customers and shareholders place in our ability to lead,” Dorsey said. “I’d rather take a hard, clear action now and build from a position we believe in than manage a slow reduction of people toward the same outcome.”

The layoffs were announced alongside Block’s earnings report. The company posted $6.25 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, with profit rising 24% year-over-year to $2.87 billion.

Block also disclosed that it expects to spend between $450 million and $500 million on severance costs related to the restructuring.

Jack Dorsey Gives Severance and Support for Laid-Off Employees

The 4,000 employees affected by the layoffs will receive:

20 weeks of salary, plus one additional week for each year of service

Equity vested through the end of May

Six months of health coverage

Their corporate devices

A $5,000 transition payment

Employees outside the United States will receive comparable support in accordance with local laws, the company said.

Also Read: Jack Dorsey To Fire Half Of Block’s Workforce: AI Tools To Replace Roles—Here’s What He Promised 4000 Affected Employees

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Tags: Blockbusiness newsJack DorseyLay offstech news

