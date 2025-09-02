LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City

JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City

Gold prices surge past ₹1.05 lakh amid easing global tariffs and festival demand. Investors flock to safe havens as wedding season approaches, making gold and silver increasingly expensive for consumers.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 2, 2025 10:06:33 IST

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rockets Past ₹1.05 Lakh! An Absolutely-Jaw Droping Record in the Middle of world ramping up markets for festival and Holiday Hype

In the jaw droping stats, Gold prices have broken all past records in India and have soared above the 1,05,000 mark per 10 gram in a jaw-dropping move. The yellow metal in early trade was trading at an unbelievable ₹1,05,140 as of September 2, 2025, as per the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

This drastic surge comes at a time when the world is starting to cool down on tariff tensions, thus possibly indicating mollified markets. However, investors are instead doubling up on gold as a safe haven, throwing money into the metal with uncertainty still persisting. It is not only domestic money problems- international signals and world purchasing patterns are fueling the fire behind this price spurt.

To the average man, it could not have come at a worse time. As the festive season nears and the Indian weddings begin (starting with Diwali in October and an overloaded wedding schedule), gold and silver are becoming even less affordable. A tradition that used to be enjoyed by many is now a luxury to many.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Global Tariff Concerns 

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

As of September 2, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) continued to trade at elevated levels.

  • The October 2025 Gold futures contract (GOLD) was quoted at ₹1,03,822.00 per 10 grams, reflecting a 1.69% increase or ₹1,722.00 gain.
  • Meanwhile, the September 2025 Gold Mini futures contract (GOLDM) was trading at ₹1,03,155.00 per 10 grams, up by 1.65% or ₹1,674.00.

It is important to note that prices are subject to fluctuations during the trading session based on market dynamics. Notably, on September 1, the October contract briefly reached an all-time high of ₹1,05,937 per 10 grams.

As of September 2, 2025, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) displayed varying price levels across different contract maturities.

  • The September 2025 silver futures contract was last traded at ₹1,22,299 per kilogram.
  • The December 2025 contract, which reflects longer-term pricing, recorded a last traded price (LTP) of ₹1,24,131 per kilogram.
  • Additionally, the November 2025 Silver Mini (SilverM) contract, designed with a smaller lot size for retail investors, was trading at ₹1,21,587 per kilogram.

These prices are indicative of ongoing volatility and investor sentiment, and may continue to fluctuate throughout the trading session based on market dynamics.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price in Delhi:
    • 24K – ₹1,06,040
    • 22K – ₹97,210
  • Gold Price in Noida:
    • 24K – ₹1,06,040
    • 22K – ₹97,210
  • Gold Price in Lucknow:
    • 24K – ₹1,04,980
    • 22K – ₹96,231.70
  • Gold Price in Chennai:
    • 24K – ₹1,05,890
    • 22K – ₹97,060
  • Gold Price in Mumbai:
    • 24K – ₹1,04,950
    • 22K – ₹96,204.20

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹) 22K Gold Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,06,040 ₹97,210
Noida ₹1,06,040 ₹97,210
Lucknow ₹1,04,980 ₹96,231.70
Chennai ₹1,05,890 ₹97,060
Mumbai ₹1,04,950 ₹96,204.20
Kolkata ₹1,05,890 ₹97,060
Bangalore ₹1,05,890 ₹97,060
Hyderabad ₹1,05,890 ₹97,060
Kerala ₹1,05,890 ₹97,060
Pune ₹1,05,890 ₹97,060
Vadodara ₹1,05,940 ₹97,110
Ahmedabad ₹1,05,940 ₹97,110
Gurgaon ₹1,06,040 ₹97,210

(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)

Silver Price Today In India

 
City Updated Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,26,100
Noida ₹1,26,100
Lucknow ₹1,26,000
Chennai ₹1,36,100
Mumbai ₹1,26,100
Kolkata ₹1,26,100
Bangalore ₹1,26,100

(Note: The price in Chennai is higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: 

Tags: business newsgold price todaysilver price today,stock market

RELATED News

Vigor Plast India Limited: IPO Alert, All You Need To Know About This Public Subscription Offer
Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited IPO: Key Details, Price Range, And How To Apply For The ₹61.7 Crore Issue
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!
Stock Market Closing Bells Today: Nifty And Sensex Slip As Investor Caution Grows

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City
JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City
JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City
JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City

QUICK LINKS