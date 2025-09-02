JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rockets Past ₹1.05 Lakh! An Absolutely-Jaw Droping Record in the Middle of world ramping up markets for festival and Holiday Hype

In the jaw droping stats, Gold prices have broken all past records in India and have soared above the 1,05,000 mark per 10 gram in a jaw-dropping move. The yellow metal in early trade was trading at an unbelievable ₹1,05,140 as of September 2, 2025, as per the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

This drastic surge comes at a time when the world is starting to cool down on tariff tensions, thus possibly indicating mollified markets. However, investors are instead doubling up on gold as a safe haven, throwing money into the metal with uncertainty still persisting. It is not only domestic money problems- international signals and world purchasing patterns are fueling the fire behind this price spurt.

To the average man, it could not have come at a worse time. As the festive season nears and the Indian weddings begin (starting with Diwali in October and an overloaded wedding schedule), gold and silver are becoming even less affordable. A tradition that used to be enjoyed by many is now a luxury to many.