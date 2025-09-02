JAW-DROPPING News For Buyers! Gold Price Hits New Records As Investors Seek Safe Havens- Check Rates In Your City

35
Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Global Tariff Concerns
Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹)
|22K Gold Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,06,040
|₹97,210
|Noida
|₹1,06,040
|₹97,210
|Lucknow
|₹1,04,980
|₹96,231.70
|Chennai
|₹1,05,890
|₹97,060
|Mumbai
|₹1,04,950
|₹96,204.20
|Kolkata
|₹1,05,890
|₹97,060
|Bangalore
|₹1,05,890
|₹97,060
|Hyderabad
|₹1,05,890
|₹97,060
|Kerala
|₹1,05,890
|₹97,060
|Pune
|₹1,05,890
|₹97,060
|Vadodara
|₹1,05,940
|₹97,110
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,05,940
|₹97,110
|Gurgaon
|₹1,06,040
|₹97,210
(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Updated Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,26,100
|Noida
|₹1,26,100
|Lucknow
|₹1,26,000
|Chennai
|₹1,36,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,26,100
|Kolkata
|₹1,26,100
|Bangalore
|₹1,26,100
(Note: The price in Chennai is higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Also Read: