Home > Business > Jewellery Stocks Glitter After Q3FY26 Updates; Senco Gold Leads, Titan Hits New High

Jewellery Stocks Glitter After Q3FY26 Updates; Senco Gold Leads, Titan Hits New High

Jewellery stocks surge on strong Q3FY26 updates as festive demand boosts Senco Gold, Titan, and Kalyan Jewellers, while investors track gold prices and sustainability of the rally.

Jewellery Stocks Glitter After Q3FY26 Updates (Pic: Freepik)
Jewellery Stocks Glitter After Q3FY26 Updates (Pic: Freepik)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 7, 2026 11:34:30 IST

Jewellery Stocks Glitter After Q3FY26 Updates; Senco Gold Leads, Titan Hits New High

Jewellery Stocks Continue to Glitter in the Light of Q3FY26 Updates

Gold has poured into Dalal Street! Early on Wednesday, January 7, the jewellery stocks Senco Gold, Titan, and Kalyan Jewellers are shining and are gaining up to 14% after releasing their Q3FY26 numbers.

Senco Gold is the one that leads the pack and is the brightest star in the jewelling world as its stock price goes up to 14% now at ₹368.85, this is pure gold fever! Titan is not far away, and its stock is at a new 52-week high of ₹4,285, while Kalyan Jewellers has a slight rise of 2.6% to ₹513.65.

What is the common factor?
The demand for festivals! The jewellery for weddings, celebrations, and gifting has given these stocks dazzling support. But true, gold prices were like a party pooper by holding volumes down.

So, investors, here is a question for you: Are you waiting for the gold rush, or are you cashing in your shining gains? Anyhow, it looks like jewellery stocks are the real winners of the season.

Titan Q3FY26 Business Update, Titan Share Price Hits ₹4,285, New 52-Week High

  • Jewellery portfolio growth: Up 41%, driven by strong festive demand.
  • Revenue growth: Powered by higher average selling prices (ASP), offsetting flat buyer growth.

Category-wise performance:

  • Gold coins: Sales nearly doubled, strengthening their investment appeal.
  • Plain gold jewellery: Grew in the late-thirties (%), reflecting demand for premium, design-led pieces during the wedding and festive season.
  • Studded jewellery: Delivered its best performance of FY26, clocking healthy mid-twenties (%) growth.
  • Like-for-like growth: Low thirties percentage across all jewellery retail formats.
  • Other divisions: Watches, eyecare, and emerging businesses lifted overall consumer revenue by 40% YoY.
  • Store expansion: Titan added 47 new stores (net) across India during the quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers Q3FY26 Business Update, Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rises to ₹513.65

  • Revenue growth: Consolidated revenue surged 42% YoY, driven by strong festive demand.
  • Same-store sales growth: Nearly 27%, reflecting healthy footfalls and conversion.
  • International revenue: Jumped 36% YoY, led by steady overseas demand.

Store expansion highlights:

  • 21 Kalyan showrooms launched across India
  • 1 new showroom opened in the United Kingdom
  • 14 Candere showrooms added in India
  • Global footprint: Total showrooms worldwide now stand at 469.

Senco Gold Q3FY26 Performance, Senco Gold Share Price Jumps to ₹368.85

  • Top gainer alert: Senco Gold steals the spotlight, surging 14% in early trade.
  • New price check: The stock hits ₹368.85, emerging as the best performer among jewellery peers.
  • What’s driving the shine? Strong festive and wedding season demand keeps investor sentiment upbeat.
  • Why investors are watching: Even without detailed Q3 numbers yet, the market is clearly pricing in optimism.
  • The big question: Can the momentum continue once full financials are out?

A stock to keep on your radar if festive demand remains strong and gold prices stay supportive.

The third quarter of fiscal year 2026 is coming, and jewellery stocks are already the showstoppers. Exceptional demand during festivals, an increasing number of stores, and a positive investor mood have created the perfect situation for glimmering profits. Yet, whether the upswing will continue or not will greatly depend on the gold market, buyers’ interest, and the ability of the companies to change short-term success into steady growth over the long run.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 11:34 AM IST
Jewellery Stocks Glitter After Q3FY26 Updates; Senco Gold Leads, Titan Hits New High

