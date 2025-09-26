LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jinkushal Industries IPO: Massive Retail And Institutional Demand! Should You Invest In?

Jinkushal Industries Limited has opened its IPO for public subscription on September 25, 2025 and will close on September 29, 2025. The company, based out in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, functions in the construction equipment and machinery sector.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 26, 2025 23:14:57 IST

Jinkushal Industries Limited has opened its IPO for public subscription from September 25, 2025 and will close on September 29, 2025, attracting early investor attention across all segments. The company is expecting to raise Rs.116.11 crore through this public issue.  

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Key IPO Details

•    IPO Price Band: Rs.115- Rs.121 
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,520 
•    Size of the Lot: 120 shares 
•    Max. Lot for Retail Investors: Rs.2,00,000
•    IPO Opens: Sep 25, 2025 
•    IPO Closes: Sep 29, 2025 
•    Date of IPO Allotment: September 30, 2025 (Expected)
•    Date of Listing: October 3, 2025 on BSE & NSE (Expected)

As of Day-2 Subscription, the IPO has been subscribed to 2.93 times overall. Segment-wise investor involvement is as follows:
•    Retail Investors: 4.46 times
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.02 times
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 3.22 times

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Company Background

Jinkushal Industries Limited, based out in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, functions in the construction equipment and machinery sector, with a strong export orientation. Some of the Key facts about the company includes:

•    Jinkushal Industries trades in customised and used construction machines. 
•    The company has supplied more than 1,500 machines, around 900 new/customised and around600 refurbished. 
•    The company has exported to more than 30 countries, together with UAE, Mexico, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, UK. 
•    Financial Year ending March 2025 performance shows an increase in revenue of approx 59.5% YoY  to Rs.380.6 crore from around Rs.238.6 crore.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

