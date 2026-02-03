LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jio Share Price Skyrockets 6% on February 3: Outperforms Sensex, Highlights Strong Investor Confidence

Jio Share Price Skyrockets 6% on February 3: Outperforms Sensex, Highlights Strong Investor Confidence

Jio Share Price: Jio Financial Services share price surged 6.08% on February 3, outperforming Sensex and NBFC sector, showing strong short-term momentum, investor optimism, and consolidation phase signaling potential future gains.

Jio new recharge plan, credit: X/reliancejio
Jio new recharge plan, credit: X/reliancejio

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 3, 2026 13:28:54 IST

Jio Share Price Skyrockets 6% on February 3: Outperforms Sensex, Highlights Strong Investor Confidence

Jio Share Price Surges: February 3 Gains Highlight Strong Investor Confidence

The February 3 session brought exceptional significance to Jio Financial Services Ltd. The stock began trading with an 8% increase, attracting investor interest similar to how major news stories draw public attention. The stock reached an intraday peak of ₹264.2, representing an 8.17% increase, but finished the day with a 6.08% gain that surpassed the Sensex’s movement of 2.58%. Jio outperformed all other companies as the NBFC sector achieved a 3.97% increase.

Traders are excited about Jio’s stock, as the company achieved total two-day gains of 7.09%, and they believe Jio will continue to perform well in the future.

What Jio Share Price Is Telling Us

Jio Financial Services gives traders both excitement and caution in its present state. The stock shows positive momentum because it trades above the 5-day moving average, which serves as a short-term market indicator. The situation resembles a sprinter who establishes an early lead because he runs at high speed while showing strong determination to win the race.

The complete view shows the existence of multiple obstacles that need to be overcome. The stock is in a consolidation phase since it trades below its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The system operates like a vehicle building up power at a traffic light, it needs to surpass existing resistance points before achieving its maximum performance level.

The market situation shows immediate profits for traders, but they need to wait for better results. The moving averages act as essential indicators that will determine when Jio share price reaches its next major price increase.

Stock Market Context And Sector Activity – February 3, 2026

  • Sensex opened sharply higher by 3,656.74 points.
  • Market retreated by 1,550.59 points to close at 83,772.61.
  • Mega-cap stocks led the market, supporting overall gains.
  • NBFC sector gained 3.97%, reflecting positive investor sentiment in financial services.
  • Indicates mixed signals with selective sector strength, highlighting opportunities for traders to watch key performers like Jio Financial Services.

Jio Share Price Performance Across Timeframes: Gains, Lags, and Long-Term Trends

Timeframe Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFS) Sensex Comparison / Notes
One-Day Gain +6.14% +2.58% JFS outperformed Sensex
One-Week +1.27% +2.34% JFS slightly lagged
One-Month -14.08% -2.32% JFS underperformed significantly
Three-Month -15.44% -0.25% JFS underperformed significantly
Year-to-Date (YTD) -12.10% -1.70% JFS lagging
Past Year +10.72% +8.53% JFS slightly ahead
3/5/10-Year Returns Not recorded +37.69%, +66.69%, +245.83% Long-term comparison unavailable for JFS

(With Inputs From Upstox)

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 1:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS