LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?

Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?

ANZ plans to cut up to 5,000 jobs amid a major restructuring led by CEO Nuno Matos. Automated layoff emails caused chaos, while a McKinsey review aims to reshape the bank’s future.

Job Crisis At ANZ
Job Crisis At ANZ

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 1, 2025 13:58:02 IST

Hold on tight! ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. might slash a jaw-dropping 5,000 jobs! Yes, you read that right! And this is yet another shockwave in the job indudtry. 

A total of five thousand people could lose their jobs as the company goes through a huge shake-up led by their CEO, Nuno Matos. Imagine that!

About 2,000 jobs are likely to vanish from the retail division, the part where people actually shop and talk to the bank. And wait for it, another 3,000 jobs might be cut from other areas too! That’s a lot of people wondering what’s next.

But here’s the twist- they haven’t even made a final call yet. It is now a daily kind of story, waiting for a plot twist in job market. How would you feel if your job was on the line? Crazy, right?

This is a huge deal and everyone’s watching closely!

ANZ Hits Pause On Extra Work, Plans Big Changes

According to the reports by Bloomberg, ANZ’s spokesperson said the bank is looking closely at its plans and will share any updates in mid-October. Right now, they have stopped doing work that isn’t very important. This means they want to focus only on what really matters. They are also trying to make things less confusing by cutting out extra work that’s repeated.

If you worked there, would you feel better knowing they are trying to fix things? What do you think might change when they finish this review? It’s a big job, and everyone is waiting to see what happens next!

Recent Communication Mishap And Union Response About Layoffs At ANZ

Last week, CEO Nuno Matos apologized and expedited layoffs after automated emails about job cuts were mistakenly sent before employees were notified personally.

  • The Finance Sector Union has cautioned ANZ against rushing the restructuring process.
  • The restructure aims to address overlaps within the business.

ANZ’s Big Changes: What Has Changed Until Now?

ANZ’s CEO, Nuno Matos, is working hard to improve the bank’s culture and risk management. A big review by McKinsey & Co. is happening after new rules from Australia’s banking regulator.

With 42,000 employees, including 10,800 in retail, ANZ has already made some leadership changes and is planning more. They want to simplify things and focus better on customers while making the bank safer.

(With Inputs From Bloomberge)

Also Read: NSE Macro Review: India’s Growth Supported By Domestic Factors Despite Export Challenges

Tags: business newslayoff

RELATED News

This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?
Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?
Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?
Job Crisis At ANZ! Automated Layoff Emails Ignite Shock And Confusion – What’s Really Happening Behind The Scenes?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?