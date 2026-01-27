JSW Energy Share Price Slides 7% After Q3 Results Despite Strong Operational Growth

JSW Energy’s stock experienced a sudden decline of 7%, which brought its value down to ₹440.2. The stock, which used to trade at about ₹550, now shows a value decrease of ₹109.8, equal to a 20% loss. The power sector company experienced a significant drop in performance after having maintained a consistent growth pattern.

The main question at this point is whether this situation represents a brief power interruption or a sign of more serious challenges. Investors concerned about long-term performance must now weigh market volatility against company fundamentals and decide whether their strategy calls for active monitoring or a complete pause.

Strong Operational Growth Masks One-Time Tax Boost For JSW Energy Shares In Q3 Results

Metric Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 Revenue ₹4,082 crore ₹2,439 crore EBITDA ₹2,030 crore ₹913 crore EBITDA Margin 49.7% 37.5% Net Profit ₹420 crore ₹168 crore Special Item PAT includes deferred tax write-back of ₹751 crore —

JSW Share Price Under Pressure Despite Strong Q3 Operational Performance

65% YoY jump in net power generation , driven by higher asset availability and improved plant utilisation.

Capacity base expanded sharply , with 5.2 GW added over the past 12 months , strengthening long-term growth prospects.

125 MW commissioned in Q3 FY26 , contributing to incremental generation during the quarter.

Net profit more than doubled to ₹420 crore from ₹168 crore year-on-year.

Profit uplift supported by a one-time deferred tax write-back of around ₹751 crore .

Quarterly revenue surged 67% YoY to ₹4,082 crore, reflecting strong operational momentum.