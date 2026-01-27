LIVE TV
JSW Energy Share Price Slides 7% After Q3 Results Despite Strong Operational Growth

JSW Energy Share Price Slides 7% After Q3 Results Despite Strong Operational Growth

JSW Energy shares slid sharply after Q3 results despite strong operational growth, as investors reacted to valuation concerns and a one-time tax boost, weighing fundamentals against market volatility.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 27, 2026 11:51:55 IST

JSW Energy Shares Under Pressure Post Q3 Results

JSW Energy’s stock experienced a sudden decline of 7%, which brought its value down to ₹440.2. The stock, which used to trade at about ₹550, now shows a value decrease of ₹109.8, equal to a 20% loss. The power sector company experienced a significant drop in performance after having maintained a consistent growth pattern.

The main question at this point is whether this situation represents a brief power interruption or a sign of more serious challenges. Investors concerned about long-term performance must now weigh market volatility against company fundamentals and decide whether their strategy calls for active monitoring or a complete pause.

Strong Operational Growth Masks One-Time Tax Boost For JSW Energy Shares In Q3 Results

Metric Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25
Revenue ₹4,082 crore ₹2,439 crore
EBITDA ₹2,030 crore ₹913 crore
EBITDA Margin 49.7% 37.5%
Net Profit ₹420 crore ₹168 crore
Special Item PAT includes deferred tax write-back of ₹751 crore

JSW Share Price Under Pressure Despite Strong Q3 Operational Performance

  • 65% YoY jump in net power generation, driven by higher asset availability and improved plant utilisation.

  • Capacity base expanded sharply, with 5.2 GW added over the past 12 months, strengthening long-term growth prospects.

  • 125 MW commissioned in Q3 FY26, contributing to incremental generation during the quarter.

  • Net profit more than doubled to ₹420 crore from ₹168 crore year-on-year.

  • Profit uplift supported by a one-time deferred tax write-back of around ₹751 crore.

  • Quarterly revenue surged 67% YoY to ₹4,082 crore, reflecting strong operational momentum.

JSW Energy Valuation Check: Analysts Stay Optimistic Amid Market Volatility

JSW Energy’s stock story right now is a classic tug of war between numbers and nerves. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 40, which shows neutral market movement because the stock has reached neither oversold nor overheated conditions. The stock price has dropped more than 17% since the beginning of the year, which makes investors feel uncertain about their investments. Yet, analysts aren’t ready to pull the plug. Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain their “buy” recommendation, while one analyst waits and four analysts show complete uncertainty. The average 12-month target price shows a possible 32% increase, which forces investors to choose between seeing this dip as a risk or an opportunity.

Top Movers in BSE Power Index (Today)

Top Losers:

  • Thermax: down 2.7%

  • Indian Energy Exchange: down 1.1%

Top Gainers:

  • Adani Energy Solutions: up 3.3%

  • Adani Green Energy: up 3.1%

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Tags: BSE Power indexJSW Energy analysisJSW Energy outlookJSW Energy Q3 resultsJSW Energy share priceJSW Energy stock fallJSW Energy valuationpower sector stocks

