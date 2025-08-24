Kerala’s Fish Farming Gets A Boost: Centre Launches Pilot Project To Diversify The Industry

LIVE TV
In a major move to uplift the fishing community in the Kuttanad region in Kerala, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, George Kurian, has announced a new pilot project aimed at boosting livelihood opportunities for fish farmers.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 24, 2025 21:15:44 IST

In a major move to uplift the fishing community in the Kuttanad region in Kerala, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, George Kurian, has announced a new pilot project aimed at boosting livelihood opportunities for fish farmers. This was decided at a consultative meeting held at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi.

Training Programs to Equip Farmers with Aquaculture Skills

Under the new initiative, the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, will take proactive steps to implement a range of modern and traditional aquaculture practices to revive economy based in Kuttanad. These include integrated fish farming, cage fish farming, the sustainable “one fish one paddy” initiative, and biofloc fish farming.

Under the pilot project, extensive training programmes will be conducted to equip farmers with the necessary skills in aquaculture and other related practices. The project will also encourage startups to enter the sector, focusing on essential post-harvest activities such as processing, cleaning, packing, and fish trade, thereby creating new employment opportunities and adding value to the produce.

Collaboration with Research Institutions for Technical Support

Given the diverse aquatic environments of Kuttanad, the project will be divided into separate fresh and brackish water farming initiatives, catering specifically to the distinct conditions of Upper and Lower Kuttanad. Expertise of premier research institutions, including ICAR research institutes, central agencies, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) will be explored to provide technical and scientific support. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Jasmine 'Gajras' To Broken Malayalam: What's Sparking Kerala Women's Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?

Tags: Farmersfishkerala

