LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?

Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?

Kerala women are calling out Bollywood for stereotyping them as outdated, naive, and overly traditional. From The Kerala Story to Param Sundari, flawed accents, mispronounced names, and caricatured portrayals have sparked social media outrage.

Kerala women push back: Stop stereotyping us in Bollywood films!
Kerala women push back: Stop stereotyping us in Bollywood films!

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 24, 2025 16:59:38 IST

Bollywood’s ongoing misrepresentation of Malayali women is under attack again with two new examples National Award-winning The Kerala Story and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Param Sundari. Both movies have evoked widespread anger among Malayalis, with accusations of the industry promulgating outdated and insensitive stereotypes.

In The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma’s acting out of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Malayali girl from Thiruvananthapuram was universally mocked for her imperfect accent and unreal mannerisms. Now, Janhvi Kapoor’s character “Thekkapetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai” in Param Sundari has set another storm going. Malayalis were quick to mock that “Thekkapetta” used in common usage means “betrayed beauty,” a phrase with misogynistic suggestions that has been applied to disparaging songs and jokes.

Social media mocks Bollywood

Social media exploded less than a day after the trailer dropped, trolls and memes flooding Instagram and X. Several users surfaced the notion of Bollywood’s unending caricaturization of Malayali women, either women decked in their heavy silk sarees, jasmine flowers stuck through their hair, inanity tumbling out of mouths in any broken Hindi they could muster, and brought onto the spoils of being comedic relief. The outrage resembled the designation that came out after Deepika Padukone was criticized for her Tamil lead role in Chennai Express; boredom would be the only apt descriptor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anupama Raj (@aweless_anu)

Talking to NewsX, some Kerala women expressed their outrage. Social worker Treesa commented that Bollywood still portrays Malayali women as if they live in the “1st century.”

I don’t mean wearing jasmine is wrong but that’s an old-fashioned activity. Girls in Kerala now wear jeans, western clothes, are trendy, and opinionated. Even in villages, the way of life has undergone a change. On festival days like Onam, we dress traditionally but that does not mean our everyday life is retrograde. Bollywood must refrain from projecting us as ignorant and stupid. We are no less aware.

Are these stereotypes intentional?

Ameya, who is a working professional, thinks Bollywood uses these stereotypes intentionally for easy publicity:

“This false representation is deliberate. Directors need publicity and controversies, so they stereotype us. The issue is that the non-Malayalis begin to think these characters are true to life, and it misinforms them. Also, Bollywood represents Kerala only via its backwaters and natural beauty, never via its people or their reality.”

Recollecting that she has also been stereotyped, Namitha said: 
“At college my North Indian friends would call me ‘Madrasi’ as if the whole of the South is the same. Even on Hindi serials , South Indian women are stereotyped, always in a silk saree, hair adorned with jasmine, and speaking broken Hindi. Bollywood does not even acknowledge the Southern difference – Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu. We actually have realistic women in our cinema even those who are resisting patriarchy and misogyny. But Bollywood wouldn’t know that and just continues making doll like, old fashioned stereotypes of us.”

For Malayalis, the frustration is more than just about accents or costumes it’s about identity. What online campaigns and memes point out is that Bollywood’s push to flatten South Indian women into stereotypes wipes out their individuality, agency, and advancement.

The backlash against The Kerala Story and Param Sundari indicate a growing impatience among young Malayalis- particularly women who have simply had enough of stereotypes. They are sending the message to Bollywood loud and clear: “Stop stereotyping us.”

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma Slams Critics Over The Kerala Story Winning National Award, ‘If That Is Political, Then So Be It’

Tags: Bollywood Stereotypeshome-hero-pos-5Malayali womenparam sundariThe Kerala Story

RELATED News

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know

LATEST NEWS

Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
India Will Buy Oil From Wherever It Gets ‘Best Deal’: Indian Envoy Slams US Tariffs
NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run
Canadian PM Mark Carney Says Peacekeepers ‘Not Ruled Out’ as Ukraine Plans Security Guarantees
Kerala’s Fish Farming Gets A Boost: Centre Launches Pilot Project To Diversify The Industry
Russia Has Made ‘Significant Concessions’ Toward Ukraine Peace Deal: US VP JD Vance
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?
Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?
Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?
Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?
Jasmine ‘Gajras’ To Broken Malayalam: What’s Sparking Kerala Women’s Anger At Bollywood Stereotypes?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?