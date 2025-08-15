LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power

Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for alleged election irregularities and vote removals in Bihar, calling it a threat to democracy. He emphasized protecting free and fair elections, applauded the Supreme Court’s intervention, and announced Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 15, 2025 19:07:00 IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a veiled dig at the government and highlighted the party’s recent campaign against alleged vote theft, dubbing it a fight to save democracy.

Kharge, who hoisted the national flag at the party’s new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, for the first time here, stood soaked in rain alongside Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several senior leaders.

He took a jibe at the Election Commission for removing the names of 65 lakh voters in Bihar under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls exercise.

Targeting the BJP, Kharge said:

“The BJP did not have any objection to names of 65 lakh people being omitted from the electoral rolls, and this shows who benefitted from the SIR exercise.”

“This is not a fight to win elections but to save India’s democracy and protect the Constitution,” Kharge added.

However, the Congress President’s speech at the party headquarters was curtailed as heavy rains battered the national capital. Kharge then shared his entire speech on social media through a video statement.

The Congress leader said that the foundation of Indian democracy is free and fair elections. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on June 15, 1948, had said, ‘Franchise is a most fundamental thing in a democracy. No person who is entitled to be brought into the electoral rolls….should be excluded merely as a result of prejudice….’

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said: “But to stay in power, the ruling party can go to any extent of immorality.”

He also alleged that several massive irregularities in elections are coming to the fore.
The Congress leader further alleged that through the SIR, votes of the Opposition are being removed, and those who are alive have been declared dead.

Pointing out issues with the functioning of the Election Commission, he said, “The fairness of the Election Commission can be understood from the fact that it is not willing to share the reasons why names of voters were deleted from electoral rolls.”

Kharge thanked the Supreme Court, saying it heard the voices of the people and asked the poll panel to share the names of people omitted from voter rolls.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s August 7 press conference, Kharge said that the facts he presented have proved how irregularities were committed to win in the Lok Sabha.

Now similar evidences of irregularities are emerging—where Congress led in certain assembly segments, but BJP unexpectedly took the lead and emerged victorious, he claimed.

Once again talking about last year’s Maharashtra assembly polls, Kharge said, “We had similar apprehensions during the Maharashtra assembly polls. The party is analysing and probing the facts, and it will share them with the people at the appropriate time.”

He said this is not just a challenge for Congress but for the world’s largest democracy. He also appealed to party leaders to analyze and cross-check voter rolls booth by booth to find out how many names were omitted, who were declared dead, or shifted to other booths in possible conspiracies.

He asked party leaders to check if outsiders were added as voters or if a person’s voter ID appears at multiple booths.

He noted a new tactic where a new voter list is sent on the day of polling in an additional list, leaving candidates very little time to analyse it.

“This is a conspiracy by our opponents. But soon we will expose it,” he said, adding that the Congress party has created a website to share details of such malpractices.

He further stated that people nationwide are contributing information, and the party is compiling it.

Kharge also stressed again, “This is not a fight to win elections, but a fight to save democracy. This is a fight to save the Constitution.”

The Congress asserted that they need to uphold the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Maulana Azad, and others, and fight honestly as they did during independence.

Kharge added that Rahul Gandhi will embark on the Voter Adhikar Yatra from August 17 to champion this cause. “You all have to make it a huge success,” he appealed.

Also Read: Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners

Tags: bjpcongressmallikarjun kharge

RELATED News

Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals
Air Canada Flight Attendants’ Strike Nears – What to Do If Your Flight Is Cancelled
Gem Aromatics Limited IPO Alert: Should You Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know!
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing
RBI’s FREE-AI Guidelines: How Will They Transform India’s Financial Future?

LATEST NEWS

Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power
Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power
Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power
Kharge Targets BJP, Says It Can Go To Any Extent Of Immorality To Stay In Power

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?