KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 2: KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd Launches Thirteenth Public Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures Aggregating up to ₹10,000 Lakhs

KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has announced its Thirteenth Public Issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹1,000 each. The base issue size is ₹5,000 lakhs, with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹5,000 lakhs, aggregating up to ₹10,000 lakhs.

The public issue will open on December 1st, 2025, and will close on December 12th, 2025, with an option for early closure or extension, subject to necessary approvals.

This issue offers ten different investment options with tenures ranging from 400 days to 79 months. The effective annual yield for investors ranges from 9.92% to 11.30%, depending on the chosen option. The minimum application size is ₹5,000 (5 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of ₹1,000.

Applications can be submitted through the Company’s branches or via the BSE online platform. Investors can also apply for the NCDs through Demat accounts, bank account online banking, and UPI. Application forms are available at all KLM Axiva Finvest branches across PAN India.

The application form and complete details are also available at the Company website: https://klmaxiva.com/ncd.

Utilisation of Proceeds:

The funds raised through this issue will be utilised for onward lending and financing, and for the repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings, as detailed in the Prospectus.

Investor Notice:

Investors are advised to make investment decisions solely based on the disclosures contained in the Prospectus dated November 13th, 2025. For detailed risk factors, please refer to the section titled “Risk Factors” beginning on page 18 of the Prospectus.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investments involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.