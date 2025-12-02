LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Business > KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 2, 2025 18:01:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 2: KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd Launches Thirteenth Public Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures Aggregating up to ₹10,000 Lakhs

KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has announced its Thirteenth Public Issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹1,000 each. The base issue size is ₹5,000 lakhs, with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹5,000 lakhs, aggregating up to ₹10,000 lakhs.

The public issue will open on December 1st, 2025, and will close on December 12th, 2025, with an option for early closure or extension, subject to necessary approvals.

This issue offers ten different investment options with tenures ranging from 400 days to 79 months. The effective annual yield for investors ranges from 9.92% to 11.30%, depending on the chosen option. The minimum application size is ₹5,000 (5 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of ₹1,000.

Applications can be submitted through the Company’s branches or via the BSE online platform. Investors can also apply for the NCDs through Demat accounts, bank account online banking, and UPI. Application forms are available at all KLM Axiva Finvest branches across PAN India.
The application form and complete details are also available at the Company website: https://klmaxiva.com/ncd.

Utilisation of Proceeds:
The funds raised through this issue will be utilised for onward lending and financing, and for the repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings, as detailed in the Prospectus.

Investor Notice:
Investors are advised to make investment decisions solely based on the disclosures contained in the Prospectus dated November 13th, 2025. For detailed risk factors, please refer to the section titled “Risk Factors” beginning on page 18 of the Prospectus.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investments involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 6:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Lockheed Martin Rockets Into Focus: $52M Defense Deal And $455M F-16 Sale; Here Is What Investors Should Not Miss

Beiruna Brings a New Chapter of Middle Eastern Elegance to Mumbai’s Skyline

AAOMI Makes a Dazzling Debut, Adding a New Pulse to Andheri’s Nightlife

From Exploration to Data: Modernizing the Artisanal Mining Sector in Rural Tanzania

LATEST NEWS

Ravindra Jadeja to lead RR, KL Rahul Likely for KKR, know predicted IPL 2026 captains for MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, GT, DC

Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Imran Khan Is Alive, Confirms Former Pakistan PM’s Sister After Meeting Him In Jail Amid His Death Rumours

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

10 Daily Habits Successful People Never Skip, Check The Secret Morning-To-Night Discipline Here

Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar out of legal trouble? CBFC Cuts Violence, Orders Name Change, But Here’s What Supreme Court Said…

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

England Cricket Legend Robin Smith Passes Away At 62 In The Middle Of Ashes 2025

Imran Khan News: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister To Meet Him In Jail After Recent Death Rumours

Meet Hannah Schmitz, ‘Lady Luck’ Behind Max Verstappen’s Qatar GP 2025 Win, Works Behind The Scenes Of Red Bull’s…

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering
KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering
KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering
KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

QUICK LINKS