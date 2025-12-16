LIVE TV
Home > Business > KP Group & IIM Ahmedabad Celebrate Graduation of 28 Leaders from a First-of-its-Kind 11-Month Executive Programme

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 16, 2025 19:52:12 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16: In a landmark step toward building one of India’s strongest leadership pipelines in the renewable energy sector, KP Group, a leading player in solar, wind, hybrid, and green hydrogen infrastructure, has successfully concluded an 11-month executive leadership programme in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). A total of 28 future leaders from the same organisation, who looked forward to serving as the second line of leadership, graduated at the convocation, making this one of the most memorable leadership programmes at India’s premier management institute.

Designed as a deep capability-building initiative, the programme blended IIMA’s academic rigor with real-time strategic assignments across KP Group’s businesses. Participants underwent intensive modules on strategy, governance, operations, decision-making, and cross-functional leadership, followed by project work tied to live organisational challenges.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Faruk G. Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of KP Group, described the programme as a defining moment in the organisation’s growth journey.

“This programme reflects our commitment to shaping leaders who can drive KP Group’s next phase of expansion. It is perhaps the first time that so many participants from a single organisation have undergone such an extensive learning experience at IIM Ahmedabad. I sincerely thank Dean Prof. Sunil Maheshwari, Prof. Sanjay Verma, Prof Asha Kaul, Prof. Chitra Singla, Prof. Sourav Borah, Prof Sobesh Kumar Agarwalla, Prof. Abhiman Das, and Prof. Sanket Mohapatra for crafting and delivering this exceptional programme.” 

Dr. Patel also announced that the collaboration will continue as an ongoing capability-building initiative, adding, “While this cohort concludes today, the learning culture at KP Group continues. Every three months, IIM Ahmedabad faculty will conduct sessions within our organisation to ensure our teams remain updated with the strategies and skills needed for a rapidly evolving sector.” 

Also, during the ceremony, Prof. Sunil Maheshwari, Dean, IIM Ahmedabad, expressed pride in the collaboration, stating, “As we conclude this cohort, it gives me immense joy to have partnered with KP Group for this programme. We truly enjoyed teaching this group. As a faculty member, it was inspiring to see future leaders not only upgrade their skills but also apply them meaningfully to drive positive change within the organisation. The benefits of this learning journey are already visible today.” 

To this, Prof. Sanjay Verma, Programme Chair at IIMA, reflected on the commitment of the participants, and said, “At the beginning of any corporate programme, a faculty naturally wonders what the learners will be like. But after the very first session, all our worries disappeared. Each participant was sincere, hardworking, and showed a strong desire to grow. As we conclude this programme, I feel proud to have taught such a dedicated and promising cohort of leaders.” 

Graduating leaders shared that studying at IIM Ahmedabad had long been a dream — one made possible by Dr. Faruk Patel’s vision and KP Group’s investment in developing its people. They highlighted that the programme significantly enhanced their strategic thinking, decision-making, and cross-functional collaboration.

With India’s renewable energy sector rapidly expanding and facing complex regulatory and technological transitions, KP Group’s structured leadership development model positions the organisation to lead with capability, agility, and innovation.

By embedding world-class academic frameworks directly into its leadership development processes, KP Group is building a future-ready leadership pipeline to power its solar, wind, hybrid, and green hydrogen businesses.

The initiative is poised to become a reference model for companies across India’s energy and infrastructure landscape seeking to invest in long-duration, university-led leadership development.

For more information, please visit: https://kpgroup.co/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 7:52 PM IST
