KSH International IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know Before Bidding Big On It

KSH International IPO Day1: KSH International has made its debut in the primary market today, December 16, 2023. It will opened up its IPO for public subscription until Thursday, December 18, at a price band of ₹365–₹384 per share. With this, investors are offered a fresh chance to access the magnet winding wires market.

If you are considering bidding, then it’s good to have your calendar nearby, the allotment basis is going to be released on Friday, December 19, 2023, after which shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the successful bidders and payments will be made on Monday, December 22. The company plans to list its shares on the BSE and NSE on December 23, 2023, pending regulatory approvals.

The timelines are apparent, and the clock is already running on Day 1, but the big question is: over the course of the issue, will investor interest increase, or will there be only cautious investors until listing day?

KSH International IPO: Key Details, Structure, Timeline