KSH International IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know Before Bidding Big On It

KSH International IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know Before Bidding Big On It

KSH International’s IPO opens on December 16 with a ₹365–₹384 price band, offering exposure to magnet winding wires as investors weigh growth prospects against muted grey market signals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 16, 2025 09:07:11 IST

KSH International IPO Day1: KSH International has made its debut in the primary market today, December 16, 2023. It will opened up its IPO for public subscription until Thursday, December 18, at a price band of ₹365–₹384 per share. With this, investors are offered a fresh chance to access the magnet winding wires market.

If you are considering bidding, then it’s good to have your calendar nearby, the allotment basis is going to be released on Friday, December 19, 2023, after which shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the successful bidders and payments will be made on Monday, December 22. The company plans to list its shares on the BSE and NSE on December 23, 2023, pending regulatory approvals.

The timelines are apparent, and the clock is already running on Day 1, but the big question is: over the course of the issue, will investor interest increase, or will there be only cautious investors until listing day?

KSH International IPO: Key Details, Structure, Timeline 

Category Details
IPO Size and Structure Total issue size of ₹710 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares worth ₹420 crore and an offer for sale of 0.76 crore shares worth ₹290 crore
Issue Timeline Basis of allotment on Friday, December 19, 2025; shares credited and refunds issued on Monday, December 22; listing on BSE and NSE on December 23, 2025, subject to approvals
Use of IPO Proceeds Debt repayment, installation of new machinery at Supa, procurement and setup of additional machinery at Chakan (Pune), installation of a rooftop solar power plant at Supa, and general corporate purposes
Lot Size and Minimum Investment Lot size of 39 shares; minimum retail investment of ₹14,976 at the upper end of the price band
Reservation Structure Up to 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 35% for retail investors, and at least 15% for non-institutional investors
Lead Manager and Registrar Book-running lead manager: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.; Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
Anchor Investor Participation ₹213 crore raised from anchor investors including HSBC Global Investment Funds, Societe Generale, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Life Insurance, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance

KSH International IPO: Grey Market Premium (IPO)

The grey market premium (GMP) for KSH International’s IPO was zero on December 16, which points to the fact that investor interest is still cautious. This scenario indicates that the stock would be listing around its issue price of ₹384, thus inferring that market players have very limited expectations for short-term listing gains.

KSH International: Financial Performance

  • Revenue grew 39% year-on-year in FY25
  • Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 82% in FY25
  • Debt-equity ratio stood at 1.17 as of March 31, 2025
  • Return on Equity (RoE) was 22.77%
  • PAT margin came in at 3.51%
  • Price-to-book value stood at 7.31

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 9:07 AM IST
