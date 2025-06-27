Last Chance to Invest In HDB Financial IPO- Latest GMP, Subscription Status & Allotment Dates

As the HDB Financial Services IPO hits its final day on June 27, investor excitement is clearly picking up steam. So far, the issue has been subscribed a solid 1.85 times overall- not bad at all! The real MVPs? Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who are going all in with a massive 4.33 times subscription of their allocated shares. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are also showing good interest, having bid 1.39 times their quota. Retail investors? They’re taking a more cautious approach, with a subscription of 0.86 times so far. This mix tells us that big players and high-net-worth investors are confident in the issue, while everyday investors are still weighing their options. With the clock ticking and the IPO closing soon, the final numbers could get even more interesting. Are you ready to make your move before the window shuts?

Valuation Concerns Over HDB Financial IPO Emerge Despite Strong Demand

A report by Leading Publication flagged investor concerns over pre-IPO hype and valuation issues. Market experts pointed to the falling grey market premium (GMP), which has declined to around 8%, nearly 6% lower than early levels when the IPO was announced.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss AMC, stated, “Focus on valuations and the long-term fundamentals rather than speculative buzz.” She also cautioned against “mis-selling and overhype surrounding unlisted stocks.” While long-term investors remain in profit, recent entrants to the unlisted space may face potential losses due to IPO pricing.

HDB Financial IPO Structure- Price Band, and Listing Timeline

The ₹12,500 crore IPO is structured with a Rs 2,500 crore fresh issue and a Rs 10,000 crore offer for sale by HDFC Bank, which currently holds more than 94% stake in HDB Financial. The IPO’s price band is fixed between Rs 700 and Rs 740 per share. Retail investors can apply in minimum lots of 20 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,800. The IPO opened on June 25 and closes on June 27. Allotment will conclude by June 30, while the listing is tentatively scheduled for July 2 on the NSE and BSE.

Category-Wise Allocation And Lot Sizes Of HDB Financial IPO

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 44.92% of the total issue

44.92% of the total issue Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 13.48% allocation

13.48% allocation Retail Investors: 31.44% allocation

31.44% allocation Dedicated Quotas: Reserved for employees and existing shareholders

Lot Size Details

Retail Investors: Minimum: 1 lot = 20 shares Maximum: 13 lots = 260 shares (₹1,92,400)

Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNIIs): Bid size ranges from 14 to 67 lots (280 to 1,340 shares)

Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNIIs): Minimum bid: 68 lots (1,360 shares, ₹10,06,400)

Important: Investors must approve their UPI mandates before 5 PM on the final day of bidding.

Simplified Application Process Via HDFC Sky’s One-Click IPO Feature

Applying for the HDB Financial IPO has never been easier, thanks to the One-Click IPO feature offered by HDFC Sky. Investors can seamlessly apply through the mobile or desktop platform by following a few simple steps:

Log into your HDFC Sky account on mobile or desktop.

Open the “Indian Stocks” tab and navigate to the “IPO” section.

Find “HDB Financial Services IPO” and click “Apply Now.”

Enter bid details such as lot quantity, price, and investor category.

Choose UPI as your payment method.

Approve the UPI mandate in your app.

Submit the application and receive a confirmation notification.

This process eliminates paperwork, offering speed and convenience for users applying through either the mobile app or desktop interface.

Company Financials And Market Position

HDB Financial Services operates an extensive network of over 1,700 branches across India, offering diverse personal and business loan products. In the fiscal year 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,176 crore, down from Rs 2,461 crore in FY24. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to 2.26% from 1.9%, indicating some asset quality challenges. The company continues to focus on growth despite a competitive and evolving NBFC sector. Investors should consider the company’s financial performance, asset quality, and growth prospects carefully before subscribing.

Also Read: Rath Yatra 2025: When Lord Jagannath Rolls His Chariot, Odisha’s Economy Soars – Inside The Magic Of The Festival