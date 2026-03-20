Love Ordering From Zomato? Food Delivery Platform Raises Nearly 20% Prices To Boost Profits, Users To Now Pay Rs 14.90 Per Order From Rs 12.90

Food delivery platform Zomato has increased the platform fee it charges customers by ₹2.40 per order. The fee now stands at ₹14.90 per order on a pre-GST basis, up from ₹12.50 earlier, as seen on the app. This marks another revision after the last hike in September 2025.

The move means users will see a slightly higher total bill each time they place an order, adding to existing delivery and service charges.

Swiggy Keeps Pace With Similar Pricing

Rival Swiggy is currently charging a platform fee of ₹14.99 per order, including taxes. Both companies have typically followed similar pricing patterns, often adjusting fees within a close range of each other.

The steady rise in platform fees reflects how food delivery players are looking to strengthen revenues while dealing with increasing operational costs.

Rapido’s Entry Brings New Competition

The timing of the hike is notable as the sector sees fresh competition. Ride-hailing startup Rapido has entered the food delivery space with its service Ownly in Bengaluru.

Rapido has said it will not charge any additional platform fees from customers or restaurants, apart from a standard delivery fee. This could put pressure on established players, especially at a time when customers have been raising concerns over multiple charges on food orders.

Rising Fuel Costs Behind Fee Hike

One of the key factors behind the increase is the rise in crude oil prices, which directly impacts delivery operations. Higher fuel costs affect logistics, delivery partner payouts and overall service expenses.

For companies like Zomato and Swiggy, adjusting platform fees is one way to balance these rising costs while maintaining margins.

What It Means For Users

For customers, the latest revision translates into a marginally higher cost per order. While the increase may seem small, it adds up for frequent users. At the same time, with new players entering the market and experimenting with different pricing models, the coming months could see shifts in how food delivery platforms structure their charges.

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