New Delhi [India], April 13: Lubi Industries LLP — a leading name in the manufacturing all the pumping solutions through their pumps, motors, valves, HVAC Systems, Solar Pumps, industrial pumps and EV chargers, is proud to announce its continued partnership with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their Principal Sponsor for the 2026 season of India’s biggest T20 cricket tournament which comes soon after Indian Teams extraordinary performance by winning their last international cricket tournament.

“For a brand built on resilience, teamwork, and performance across six decades, partnering with SunRisers Hyderabad feels both natural and timely. SRH’s fiercely loyal fanbase and a playing style defined by all-round consistency and spirited competition mirror Lubi’s own values — reliability under pressure, precision in execution, and showing up when it matters most. Through this partnership, we bring the same high-performance promise we deliver in every pump to every fan who stands behind their team”. – Ronak Porecha – Director of Lubi Industries LLP

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lubi Industries into the SunRisers family. A brand with six decades of trust and performance is exactly the kind of partner that resonates with the values of our team. Together, we look forward to a season that brings real value to both sides of this partnership.” – K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a cricket-obsessed nation where the T20 league captivates millions across nearly three months of the year, Lubi’s planned to keep the excitement as craze higher with its two films shot with the SRH players, focusing on the brand and the grandiose fun element mixed with the cricket masala. These films bring a chance to build genuine affinity with fans across geographies and continue being a brand they trust.

With SRH promising an exciting campaign this season and Lubi’s ambitions growing across domestic and global markets, this partnership stands as a powerful statement: that great brands, like great teams, are built for the long game.

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