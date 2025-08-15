LIVE TV
Made-in-India Semiconductor Chips to Clean Energy: What's behind PM Modi's Independence Day Vision

On Independence Day, PM Modi highlighted India’s push for self-reliant semiconductor production by 2025 and clean energy leadership. The initiatives aim to position India as a global tech and manufacturing hub, aligning with the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 15, 2025 15:21:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 79th Independence Day, announced that Made-in-India semiconductor chips will be in the market by the end of 2025. He was addressing the Nation from the Red Fort. It, therefore, signals a major advancement in India’s national mission of becoming a self-reliant in every sector.

Modi underlined that the global economy is technology-driven economy, so India must lead in important sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. The move is part of the country’s broader commitment for semiconductor growth to cut down its dependence on chip imports and place India as a global manufacturing hub.

The Prime Minister also shared the ongoing development projects of semiconductor units at six locations, with four of them proceeding to the design phase. He linked this progress to “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047.

Independence Day: India’s Semiconductor Push in Mission Mode

According to government sources, the objective of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is to make a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem. The initial investment assigned for the mission is $10 billion. The effort contains associations with global firms and incentives under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

India now fulfils its semiconductor needs through imports. From over 90% imports to domestic manufacturing and self-reliance, is a strategic economic and security priority. This initiative also brings into line with the global inclination of varying chip supply chains amidst geopolitical pressures.

Semiconductor Mission: Implications for Global Tech and Digital Infrastructure

PM Modi also emphasized the critical role of semiconductors in national defence system, digital infrastructure, and financial technology. Over 50% of the world’s real-time digital transactions happen with the help of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), featuring the country’s dominance in digital innovation, he added.

According to a report from McKinsley & Company’s, the global chip demand by 2030 is projected to reach $1 trillion. Therefore, India’s entry into the manufacturing of semiconductor could play a pivotalvital role in balancing global supply chains.

Clean Energy and Security Also in Focus on Independence Day

Modi also addressed India’s clean energy milestones along with the semiconductor chip initiative. He said India has already achieved 50% of its energy capacity from non-fossil sources five years in advance of its 2030 target.

He also declared Sudarshan Chakra Mission, an initiative for advanced defence systems, and promised that all public places will be protected by a nationwide security shield by 2035.

Also Read: How India's Semiconductor Mission Could Unlock Digital Sovereignty And Global Tech Leadership

