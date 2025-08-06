LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy

Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy

Geologists have confirmed massive gold reserves in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, spanning 100 hectares. This discovery, alongside copper and other minerals, could reshape India's mining industry, boost local employment, and enhance national gold reserves, driving economic growth.

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 18:45:00 IST

Geologists have confirmed that they have found a gold reserve underneath the surface of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This finding could reshape India’s mining landscape of gold reserves.

Jabalpur’s Gold Discovery Set to Transform Economy

The discovery, crossing an area of approximately 100 hectares in the Mahangwa Kewalri region of Sihora tehsil, have the potential to significantly affect both the local and national economy.
This confirmation follows years of survey and soil sampling directed by the Department of Geology and Mineral Resources. The current survey not only discovered substantial gold deposits but also uncovered traces of copper and other important minerals. Experts evaluated that the gold reserves could run into lakhs of tonnes, possibly making Jabalpur one of the most mineral-rich regions in India.

Jabalpur Gold Discovery: Bolsters Growth and Investment

The breakthrough discovery comes after several years of assumption as well. Previously, there had been early signs of gold in nearby Katni district, but conclusive evidence was lacking. However, the new findings in Jabalpur bolster these earlier theories and are expected to attract considerable attention from both local and international mining firms.
Jabalpur is conventionally known for its iron ore and mineral exports, already boasts 42 operational mines extracting materials such as iron, manganese, and limestone. The accumulation of gold reservoir to the state’s portfolio could drive further industrial growth. 

Jabalpur’s Gold Reserves Could Boost Employment, State Revenue

Experts predict that if the deposits are proven feasible, commercial mining could begin in the near future. It will be offering a considerable boost to local employment and state revenue. Moreover, with India’s growing demand for gold, the discovery could possibly enhance the country’s national gold reserves.

This find comes at a time when gold prices are touching new highs globally. As the region prepares itself for a new era of mining, Jabalpur could soon develop as a key player in India’s mineral economy.

Also Read: Shanti Gold IPO Day 3 Oversubscribed: What’s Driving This Surge In Investor Gold Rush?

Tags: gold

RELATED News

tock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex and Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why
No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani
US Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Gold Jewellery: What It Means For The Industry
How Reliance Industries Boosted Shareholder Value By 5x In 10 Years: The Secrets Behind The Growth
Why Mukesh Ambani Continues To Draw Zero Salary For 5th Year In A Row

LATEST NEWS

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy
Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy
Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy
Massive Gold Reserves Uncovered In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: What This Discovery Means For India’s Economy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?