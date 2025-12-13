LIVE TV
Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

Indian billionaire MA Yusuff Ali was spotted boarding a public bus in Dubai, warmly greeting the driver in Hindi. The candid moment has gone viral on social media.

MA Yusuff Ali boards Dubai bus, greets driver in Hindi; viral video shows his humility and praise from UAE leadership. Photo: X.
MA Yusuff Ali boards Dubai bus, greets driver in Hindi; viral video shows his humility and praise from UAE leadership. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 13, 2025 18:18:41 IST

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

A video showing Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali boarding a public bus in Dubai has captured the attention of social media users. The clip, shared on TikTok by user Sajjad Fardese, shows Ali warmly shaking hands with the bus driver.

In the video, Ali can be heard greeting the driver in Hindi,“Kaise ho? Theek ho?” meaning “How are you? Are you well?”

Social media users have praised the raw, candid moment, noting the billionaire’s humility despite his immense wealth and global recognition.

 MA Yusuff Ali Receiving Praise and Recognition from UAE Leadership

The viral bus video comes shortly after another notable event involving Ali, which he personally shared on Instagram. He revealed receiving a personally signed copy of “Lessons from Life: Part I” from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Also Read: ‘I Am Deeply Disturbed’: Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Lionel Messi After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium, Forms Probe Panel

Sharing a photograph of the book, Ali expressed his gratitude in a reflective post, “I am extremely thankful to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for sending me a personally signed copy of the latest book Lessons from Life: Part I. As a visionary leader blessed with great wisdom and knowledge, I am sure the present and future generations can learn a lot from the life of His Highness. I am also grateful to His Highness for considering me to receive this book.”

Inside the book, Sheikh Mohammed included a handwritten note addressed to Ali:

“Dear Yusuff Ali MA, wisdom is the only inheritance that grows richer the more we share it. May you enjoy the read.”

Who is  MA Yusuff Ali? Career and Business Achievements

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, a global retail and hospitality conglomerate with 256 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf region and India. According to Forbes, his net worth exceeds $5.9 billion.

Born on November 15, 1955, in Nattika, Thrissur district of Kerala, Ali grew up in a modest Muslim family. He received his early education at St. Xavier’s High School, which laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

In 1973, at the age of 18, he moved to Abu Dhabi to join his uncle’s business, a decision that marked the beginning of his remarkable journey. Over the years, Ali has transformed from a young expatriate into one of the most influential business leaders in the Middle East.

Reflecting on his journey, he shares a guiding principle, “Every challenge is an opportunity in disguise.”

Also Read: Why Jemima Khan Has Urged Elon Musk to Intervene Over X Posts on Her Imprisoned Ex-Husband Imran Khan?

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 6:18 PM IST
Tags: business newsDUBAIentrepreneurMA Yusuff AliTikTokWorld news

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

