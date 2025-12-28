LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meet Jayshree Ullal, Indian Origin CEO Who Tops Hurun Rich List 2025, Surpassing Tech Giants Satya Nadella And Sundar Pichai

Jayshree Ullal's being number one on the Hurun list shows that Indian origin professionals have not only been able to create but also to spread wealth in different areas. The tale of Ullal is very much a part of the discussion about the role of minorities and women in the technology industry.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 28, 2025 00:04:55 IST

Jayshree Ullal, the President and CEO of Arista Networks, has made it to the Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the highest paid professional manager in the tech sector, surpassing even the most renowned persons like the heads of Microsoft and Google, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai respectively.

Jayshree Ullal’s Net Worth

Moreover, Jayshree Ullal’s net worth is approximately $5.7 billion which puts her ahead of her Silicon Valley peers, hence it is a remarkable accomplishment in her career. She has become the best paid Indian origin executive in the technology sector this year with her wealth being recognized. Her being ranked first on the list is an indicator of her personal business success together with the increasing power of Indian origin professionals on the global wealth stage.

Jayshree Ullal’s Journey

Ullal’s career has been nothing short of impressive, covering a long period, not to say decades, all along the technology line with previous companies like Cisco Systems, AMD, and Fairchild Semiconductor before she went to Arista Networks in 2008. The cloud networking company has gained a lot under the leadership of Ullal, who has been innovating in high performance network switches and software driven solutions for both data centers and enterprise customers. In addition to that, the company’s stock has also experienced remarkable increases over the past few years, which, along with her huge stake in the company, has been a major factor in her rising net worth. The journey of Ullal personifies the triumph of nascent technologies, strategic vision, and consistent leadership in the fiercely competitive tech industry.

Jayshree Ullal In Hurun Rich List 2025

Ullal’s accomplishment emphasizes the fact that Indian origin executives are increasingly getting accepted in the world of business and making their mark. Nadella and Pichai, who are the latest Indian professionals, still carry a lot of weight and their influence is felt in the tech sector. However, It is also a clear proof that talent and entrepreneurship can have a financial success as well as global acclaim as a by product.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 12:04 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arista Networksarista networks worthHurun Rich List 2025Jayshree UllalJayshree Ullal Net Worthwhat is Hurun Rich List 2025

