MG SELECT Launches First Experience Centre in Delhi: Is This The Future Of Luxury Automotive Innovation?

MG SELECT has opened its first Experience Centre in Delhi, marking a new era in luxury automotive innovation. The centre offers personalized services, innovative designs, and exclusive experiences. It aims to redefine the luxury car ownership journey in India.

JSW MG Motor India introduces new-age automotive luxury with MG SELECT , inaugurates its first experience centre in Delhi. Based on the philosophy of 'Reimagining Luxury' (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 24, 2025 20:23:00 IST

JSW MG Motor India introduces new-age automotive luxury with MG SELECT , inaugurates its first experience centre in Delhi. Based on the philosophy of ‘Reimagining Luxury’, the MG SELECT Experience Centres will offer sensorial experiences, personalised services, iconic product line blended with new age luxury, innovation, and sustainability to car buyers in India.

Inspired by spatial expression of art galleries, the MG SELECT Experience Centres are designed with sublime, earthy and infinite white scapes, each showroom exudes a surreal space that evokes clarity and seamless flow. With a focus on exclusivity where less is more, the car takes centre stage as a piece of sculptural art immersing the car buyers.

About JSW MG Motor India

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India’s leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture – JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023.

The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while continuing to stay focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions.

JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localization.

About Morris Garages

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance.

The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees.

Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today.

It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster, the Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Comet – The Street-Smart Car and India’s first Intelligent CUV, MG Windsor.

(Inputs from ANI)

