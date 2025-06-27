Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Business > Middle Class Reeling Under Soaring Health Insurance Premiums: CTI Urges Govt Action

Middle Class Reeling Under Soaring Health Insurance Premiums: CTI Urges Govt Action

CTI has urged Finance Minister Sitharaman to act against rising health insurance premiums, citing a 15–20% hike that's burdening the middle class and traders. CTI criticized IRDAI’s inefficiency and called for stricter guidelines to ensure transparency and affordability.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal writes to FM Nirmala Sitharaman
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal writes to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Published By: Arzu Seth
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 14:50:08 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding stricter regulations on insurance companies due to the increasing premiums of health insurance.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal stated that the premium hike, ranging from 15% to 20% in recent years, is proving to be a significant burden on the middle class and small traders.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal Said, “The premium on health insurance is becoming very expensive.” 

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) was formed by the Finance Ministry to monitor the policies and premiums of insurance companies, but its work has not been satisfactory.

The premiums of health insurance have increased by 15-20 percent in the last few years.  

Insurance coverage, which was 4.2 percent in 2021-22, came down to 4 percent in 2022-23.  Life insurance coverage was also reduced from 3.2% to 3%.

Many people have discontinued their policies due to continuous premium hikes.

The continuous premium hikes are severely impacting the middle class and small traders, straining their household budgets and leaving many struggling to cope, Goyal added.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has demanded immediate action, requesting that a notice be issued to insurance companies and that they be held to stricter standards.

CTI also advocates for establishing a clear guideline for health insurance premiums, as the current arbitrary increases by each company are causing significant distress to the common man.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) believes that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has fallen short in effectively overseeing insurance companies’ policies and premiums.

This lack of oversight has resulted in a lack of transparency and accountability.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Rejects Internal Dispute Claims, Celebrates Kempegowda Jayanti

Advertisement

More News

Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?
Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin World Rankings With Consistent 2025 Wins
Maryland Parents Can Withdraw Kids From LGBTQ-Themed Classes On Religious Grounds: US Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?