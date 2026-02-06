MRF Q3 FY26 Results: Profit Doubles to ₹692 Cr, Stock Surges 8% on Strong Performance, Dividend Declared

MRF Share Price After Q3 FY26 Profit Zooms: Surges on Strong Performance
MRF Ltd. is outperforming its historical benchmarks. The tyre giant recorded a massive 119% annual growth in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY26, reaching ₹692 crore, up from ₹315.46 crore in the previous year. Sequentially, profits grew 31.6%, rising from ₹525.64 crore in Q2 FY26. A boost in net profit margins to 8.46% from 4.44% last year highlights MRF’s robust performance. Strong results are reflected in the MRF share price, offering investors and tyre enthusiasts alike a front-row view of the company’s journey into its most profitable period.
|Category
|Details
|Revenue Growth
|₹8,050.43 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y from ₹7,000.82 crore; sequential rise of 9.1% from ₹7,378.72 crore
|Operational Performance
|Strong performance drove stock surge of up to 8% on February 6
|EBITDA
|₹1,399 crore, up 68% from ₹834 crore in Q3 FY25
|Margin Expansion
|Margins expanded 450 bps to 17.4% from 11.9% YoY
|Dividend Announcement
|Second interim dividend of ₹3 per share approved; record date Friday, February 13
MRF shares are currently experiencing a strong upward trend. The stock price increased by 6.7% to reach ₹1,43,900 after the tyre giant reported outstanding Q3 FY26 results, delighting investors who wanted to see strong performance from the company. MRF has achieved a 26% increase in its stock value over the last year because the company operates as more than a market rubber stamp, according to its performance. The company proved its operational strength and resilience by maintaining profitability despite a one-time expense of ₹77.2 crore due to new labour codes. The combination of MRF’s strong financial performance and effective management has created a situation where investors and tyre fans are increasingly interested in the company as a top automotive stock to follow.
