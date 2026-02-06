LIVE TV
Home > Business > MRF Q3 FY26 Results: Profit Doubles to ₹692 Cr, Stock Surges 8% on Strong Performance, Dividend Declared

MRF Share Price: MRF posts a 119% YoY profit jump in Q3 FY26, driven by strong revenue, EBITDA growth, and margin expansion. Shares surge 6.7%, highlighting robust performance and investor confidence.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 6, 2026 14:47:22 IST

MRF Share Price After Q3 FY26 Profit Zooms: Surges on Strong Performance

MRF Ltd. is outperforming its historical benchmarks. The tyre giant recorded a massive 119% annual growth in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY26, reaching ₹692 crore, up from ₹315.46 crore in the previous year. Sequentially, profits grew 31.6%, rising from ₹525.64 crore in Q2 FY26. A boost in net profit margins to 8.46% from 4.44% last year highlights MRF’s robust performance. Strong results are reflected in the MRF share price, offering investors and tyre enthusiasts alike a front-row view of the company’s journey into its most profitable period.

MRF Share Price Boosted by Strong Revenue, EBITDA, and Dividend Announcement

Category Details
Revenue Growth ₹8,050.43 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y from ₹7,000.82 crore; sequential rise of 9.1% from ₹7,378.72 crore
Operational Performance Strong performance drove stock surge of up to 8% on February 6
EBITDA ₹1,399 crore, up 68% from ₹834 crore in Q3 FY25
Margin Expansion Margins expanded 450 bps to 17.4% from 11.9% YoY
Dividend Announcement Second interim dividend of ₹3 per share approved; record date Friday, February 13

MRF Share Price Zooms After Q3 FY26 Profit Surge: Stock Performance

MRF shares are currently experiencing a strong upward trend. The stock price increased by 6.7% to reach ₹1,43,900 after the tyre giant reported outstanding Q3 FY26 results, delighting investors who wanted to see strong performance from the company. MRF has achieved a 26% increase in its stock value over the last year because the company operates as more than a market rubber stamp, according to its performance. The company proved its operational strength and resilience by maintaining profitability despite a one-time expense of ₹77.2 crore due to new labour codes. The combination of MRF’s strong financial performance and effective management has created a situation where investors and tyre fans are increasingly interested in the company as a top automotive stock to follow.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 2:47 PM IST
