Nanavati Group named Autocar Dealer of the Year 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 05: Nanavati Group, one of South Gujarat’s leading automobile retail groups, has been named Dealer of the Year at the Autocar Awards 2026, among the most prestigious honours in the Indian automotive industry. The award was presented by Autocar India at a ceremony held here in the second week of January 2026.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Surat, the Nanavati Group operates across Gujarat and Maharashtra with a network of over 90 sales and service outlets. The group has delivered over 3 lakh vehicles to customers to date and recorded sales of around 12,000 vehicles in the current year.

The recognition was based on the group’s strong sales performance, high customer satisfaction, robust after-sales operations and its focus on innovation, including initiatives in electric mobility.

In October 2025, the group achieved a key milestone by delivering over 2,000 vehicles in a single month, reflecting the scale of its operations.

After-sales performance remained a key strength, with the group servicing more than one lakh vehicles during the year, supported by standardised systems, continuous training and consistent service quality across locations.

Commenting on the award, Hitendra Nanavati, Director, Nanavati Group, said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of the group’s 2,500-plus employees and the continued trust of its customers.

With dealer outlets in Surat, Bardoli, Bharuch, Vapi, Navsari and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Nanavati Group continues to strengthen its presence while maintaining a customer-centric approach.

