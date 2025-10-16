LIVE TV
Home > Business > NAR India and UCO Forge First-Ever U.S.–India Real Estate Bridge with MLS Partnership

NAR India and UCO Forge First-Ever U.S.–India Real Estate Bridge with MLS Partnership

NAR India and UCO Forge First-Ever U.S.–India Real Estate Bridge with MLS Partnership

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 16, 2025 12:11:09 IST

NAR India and UCO Forge First-Ever U.S.–India Real Estate Bridge with MLS Partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: In a landmark move set to redefine transparency and global collaboration in real estate, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) India and Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS one of the largest and most influential Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) in the United States, have entered into an agreement to introduce a modern MLS platform in India. This collaboration marks the first step in building a cross-border real estate bridge between the U.S. and India—two of the world’s most dynamic property markets.

The partnership will debut with the launch of India’s first MLS pilot in Mumbai, a city comparable to New York in scale and economic significance. This initiative is the foundation of a nationwide transformation that will bring structured data, greater professionalism, and market transparency to India’s $1 trillion real estate sector projected by 2030.

With a population of 1.46 billion, near-universal internet access, and one of the world’s most advanced digital payments and identity ecosystems, India is uniquely positioned to leapfrog into a data-driven, globally benchmarked real estate future.

NAR India representing over 40 member associations and more than 50,000 real estate professionals has long been at the forefront of promoting industry ethics, education, and advocacy. This partnership with UCO combines NAR India’s deep market understanding with UCO’s global MLS expertise, paving the way for a scalable and technology-led infrastructure that benefits agents, brokers, developers, and consumers alike.

Indians are now the fourth-largest group of foreign buyers in U.S. real estate, accounting for 6% of international transactions at an average purchase price of $346,400. Simultaneously, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) remain a powerful investment force within India. This collaboration creates a two-way ecosystem enhancing trust, standardization, and data-driven insight for buyers, sellers, and professionals on both sides of the globe.

Leadership Perspectives

Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS, said:

“India’s scale, digital maturity, and economic growth make it the ideal market to reimagine how real estate information is shared and trusted. Through this collaboration with NAR India, we aim to establish a foundation that simplifies transactions, improves transparency, and opens global opportunities for Indian real estate professionals.”

Sumath Reddy, Chairman, NAR India, said:

“For years, the Indian real estate sector has needed a system that brings structure, reliability, and accountability to property data. With the MLS entering our market, we are taking a decisive step toward a more organized, transparent, and trustworthy ecosystem. This is a long-term reform one that will benefit every stakeholder, from agents to end-buyers.”

Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman and Chair – Global, NAR India, stated:

“This partnership represents more than technology adoption it’s about global integration. By working with UCO, we’re setting a new standard for how real estate data is managed, accessed, and shared, empowering our members to build credibility and compete on a global stage.”

He added:

“The MLS framework will strengthen professional trust within India while aligning our market with international best practices. It’s a transformative moment for our industry.”

Amit Chopra, President, NAR India, commented:

“The launch of India’s first MLS pilot reflects our commitment to elevate the profession and empower our members with tools that match global standards. This collaboration is not just about technology, it’s about trust. It will redefine how properties are listed, verified, and transacted, ensuring that professionalism and integrity become the new benchmarks in Indian real estate.”

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:11 PM IST
NAR India and UCO Forge First-Ever U.S.–India Real Estate Bridge with MLS Partnership

