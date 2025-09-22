NAREDCO Maharashtra announces HOMETHON Property Expo 2025 and unveils Mr. HOMETHON

Homethon Property Expo 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra has announced the fourth edition of India’s largest real estate property exhibition – HOMETHON Property Expo 2025. The three-day mega event will be held from September 26th to 28th, 2025, at the JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger and more engaging, with the unveiling of a unique mascot – “Mr. HOMETHON”, who will represent the spirit of the event and its mission to make home-ownership dreams come true. The mascot will be at the heart of all branding and marketing activities, creating greater recall and engagement with homebuyers.

With just a few days to go for the expo, over 50,000 homebuyers have already registered for HOMETHON 2025. The overwhelming response underscores the rising demand for quality housing and the trust that homebuyers place in NAREDCO Maharashtra’s efforts to bring credible developers and projects under one roof.

“The Real Estate Forum 2025”, NAREDCO Maharashtra’s annual flagship event will coincide with the HOMETHON Property Expo 2025. Widely regarded as India’s largest real estate thought-leadership platform, the forum will bring together government authorities, industry leaders, policy-makers, innovators, and changemakers to deliberate on the future of real estate, infrastructure growth, and housing policies.

The Real Estate Forum 2025 will witness prominent dignitaries – Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Pratap Sarnaik, Hon’ble Maharashtra Transport Minister; Shri Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner; Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (IAS), Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA; Shri Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), VP & CEO, MHADA amongst others. The event, themed ‘Reimagining Maharashtra: Global Alliances to Local Impact,’ will also feature sessions with top developers, financial institutions, technology players, and urban planning experts to address issues of sustainable growth, policy reforms, and the future of housing.

Mr. Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said: “HOMETHON Property Expo has become synonymous with trust, transparency, and choice for homebuyers. With Mr. HOMETHON as our new brand mascot, we aim to make this year’s expo even more engaging and approachable for aspiring homeowners. The unprecedented number of registrations clearly reflects a robust demand environment, and we are proud to create a platform that brings homebuyers closer to their dream homes under one roof.”

Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO, added: “Our objective with HOMETHON has always been to drive housing demand by connecting credible developers, buyers, and financial institutions. The fourth edition will feature over 1000 projects, exclusive buyer schemes, and financing support to make homeownership easier. With participation from key government authorities at the Real Estate Forum 2025, we expect to drive meaningful policy discussions that will shape the future of urban housing in Maharashtra.”

The HOMETHON Property Expo 2025 will feature over 1,000 projects from leading developers across Maharashtra, offering options in both affordable and luxury housing segments. Homebuyers can expect incentives such as no-stamp duty or registration charges and also offer attractive home loan schemes from top housing finance companies.

Prominent developers who are slated to participate in this event include Godrej Properties, Raymond Realty, Runwal Realty, Adani Realty, Sunteck Group, Dynamix Group, J P Infra Mumbai, Hiranandani Group, GHP, Chandak Realtors, K. Raheja Corp, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Sugee Developers, Nahar Builders Ltd., and many others. Banks and Housing Finance Companies like SBI, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd, ICICI Bank, IDBI, Tata Capital Ltd (TCHFL), among others, will help facilitate home loans at the event.

The expo will include properties from across Mumbai and MMR, as well as Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar, etc. and also from Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, along with one international pavilion featuring overseas real estate investment opportunities.

For the first time ever, NAREDCO Maharashtra will host a dedicated event for agents and channel partners – “The Realtors’ Conclave 2025.” This exclusive gathering is expected to bring together over 2,500 channel partners on the second day of the HOMETHON Property Expo 2025.

This year’s edition is expected to draw record footfalls and generate strong housing demand across Maharashtra.

