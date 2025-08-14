LIVE TV
‘Naya Bharat’ To Take Center Stage On 79th Independence Day At Red Fort

India’s 79th Independence Day will showcase the theme ‘Naya Bharat’, with PM Modi leading flag hoisting at Red Fort, a 21-gun salute, patriotic performances, and over 6,000 guests participating.

PM Modi may visit US for UNGA session next month
PM Modi may visit US for UNGA session next month

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 14, 2025 02:23:47 IST

“Naya Bharat” to Be the Theme of 79th Independence Day Celebrations

Get ready, India! The central government has officially announced “Naya Bharat” as the theme for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2025. This powerful theme captures the spirit of a new, ambitious India—a nation striving to be prosperous, secure, and self-reliant, aligning with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As always, the celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort, followed by his address to the nation. This year’s event will be extra special!

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken the lead as the coordinating service. Expect all the traditional glory—a ceremonial Guard of Honour, the iconic 21-gun salute, and a breathtaking flypast, featuring the national flag and the Operation Sindoor flag.

Mark your calendars—this Independence Day is set to be inspiring and unforgettable!

Independence Day 2025 Red Fort Event For ‘Naya Bharat’

  • PM Modi will arrive at the Red Fort and be welcomed by top defence leaders including Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
  • He will then meet Lt. Gen. Bhavnish Kumar, who will take him to inspect the Guard of Honour.
  • The Guard of Honour will include 96 personnel:
  • 24 each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police.
  • Led by Wing Commander AS Sekhon.
  • After inspection, the PM will go to the ramparts, where he’ll meet the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Chief of Defence Staff.
  • Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will help PM Modi hoist the national flag, synced with a 21-gun salute using Indian-made 105mm Light Field Guns.
  • Once the flag is up, it will get a ‘Rashtriya Salute’ while the Air Force band plays the National Anthem.
  • Flower petals will be showered, followed by PM Modi’s address to the nation.
  • After the speech, 2,500 NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Anthem and form the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo on Gyanpath.
  • For the first time, patriotic band performances will be held across 140 locations in India, featuring bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, NCC, CRPF, BSF, and more.
  • Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life and 1,500 people in traditional dress from various states have been invited to attend the Red Fort event.

Tags: Independence Day 2025

