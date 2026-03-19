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Home > Business News > Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

Nifty 50 leads crash, falls to 23,002 as Sensex tanks 2,500 points; ₹11.5 lakh crore wiped out amid rising crude and Fed concerns.

Nifty 50 leads crash, falls to 23,002 as Sensex tanks 2,500 points. (Image Credit- Pinterest)
Nifty 50 leads crash, falls to 23,002 as Sensex tanks 2,500 points. (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 19, 2026 16:03:15 IST

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Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with the Nifty 50 leading a broad-based decline as global headwinds spooked investor sentiment. The benchmark index plunged 776 points to close at 23,002, slipping below the crucial 23,000 mark during intraday trade, while the BSE Sensex tanked 2,497 points to end at 74,207.

The market rout wiped out over ₹11.5 lakh crore in investor wealth, dragging the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies down to around ₹427 lakh crore. The steep fall also erased nearly all gains recorded over the previous three sessions, highlighting the fragile undertone in the market.

Global cues trigger panic selling

The sharp decline was largely driven by surging crude oil prices and hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve. Brent crude prices climbed back above $110 per barrel, while WTI hovered near $100, raising concerns over inflationary pressures and input costs for Indian companies.

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Adding to the uncertainty, the Fed maintained its interest rate stance but signalled caution amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, dampening global risk appetite. The combination of elevated oil prices and tight monetary signals triggered heavy selling across sectors.

Broad-based selloff across sectors

The selloff was not limited to frontline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Bank indices also saw steep declines, both falling around 1,700 points, reflecting widespread weakness in the broader market.

Key stocks such as HPCL, BPCL, Shriram Finance, NBCC, HDFC Bank, KPIT Tech, and Petronet LNG were among the top losers in the Nifty 500 pack, as investors rushed to cut exposure amid rising volatility.

Key levels to watch

Market experts believe the Nifty 50 is now at a critical juncture. The 23,500 level has emerged as an important near-term support, while the 23,800–24,000 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance band. On the banking front, a failure of the Nifty Bank to hold the 55,000 level could open the door for further downside towards 54,500.

Commodities and bonds in focus

The volatility extended beyond equities. Crude markets remained highly unstable, with Brent and Murban crude posting sharp gains even as WTI showed slight weakness. Natural gas prices also edged higher, adding to inflation concerns.

Meanwhile, precious metals saw a sharp correction, with gold prices falling over ₹3,500 per 10 grams in India, reflecting a shift in investor positioning amid global uncertainty.

Outlook remains cautious

With weekly expiry adding to volatility and global cues remaining fragile, analysts expect markets to remain under pressure in the near term. The sharp correction in the Nifty 50 underscores the sensitivity of Indian equities to global developments, particularly crude price movements and central bank signals.

Investors are likely to remain cautious, keeping a close watch on oil price trends, bond yields, and further cues from global policymakers before taking fresh positions.

ALSO READ: With RBI Finding ‘No Red Flags’ At HDFC Bank, What Really Triggered Atanu Chakraborty’s Resignation Citing ‘Personal Values And Ethics’? Mystery Explained

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Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

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Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

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Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears
Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears
Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears
Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

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