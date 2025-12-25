LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

Nvidia: Nvidia has struck its largest deal to date, agreeing to spend $20 billion in an all-cash transaction to acquire key assets from artificial intelligence startup Groq, marking a major escalation in the chipmaker’s AI expansion strategy, according to the reports. The deal eclipses Nvidia’s 2019 purchase of Israeli chip designer Mellanox for just under $7 billion, which had previously stood as its biggest acquisition.

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr - Here’s What It Means (Picture Credits: Investopedia)
Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr - Here’s What It Means (Picture Credits: Investopedia)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 25, 2025 09:01:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

Nvidia: Nvidia has struck its largest deal to date, agreeing to spend $20 billion in an all-cash transaction to acquire key assets from artificial intelligence startup Groq, marking a major escalation in the chipmaker’s AI expansion strategy, according to the reports. The deal eclipses Nvidia’s 2019 purchase of Israeli chip designer Mellanox for just under $7 billion, which had previously stood as its biggest acquisition.

You Might Be Interested In

Under the agreement, Nvidia will acquire all of Groq’s assets except its cloud business, which the startup said will continue to operate independently and without disruption.

What Nvidia Is Acquiring From Groq

In a blog post, Groq said Nvidia will take ownership of its AI inference technology, a critical area for deploying large language models efficiently. The two companies have also entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement, allowing Groq to continue using the technology.

You Might Be Interested In

While Nvidia did not disclose the financial terms publicly, Groq confirmed that its GroqCloud platform is excluded from the deal and will remain operational.

Groq founder and CEO Jonathan Ross, president Sunny Madra, and several senior executives will join Nvidia to help scale and advance the licensed technology, the company said.

Deal Follows Recent $750 Million Fundraising

The acquisition comes just three months after Groq raised $750 million at a valuation of about $6.9 billion, with backing from investors including BlackRock, Neuberger Berman, Cisco, Samsung, Altimeter, and 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner.

Investor Alexis Davis, who led Groq’s latest funding round and has invested roughly $500 million in the company since its founding in 2016, told CNBC the deal was finalised quickly. He confirmed Nvidia is buying everything except Groq’s cloud business.

Despite the asset sale, Groq said it will continue operating as an independent company, with chief financial officer Simon Edwards stepping in as CEO.

Why Nvidia Wants Groq’s Technology

According to an internal email from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the acquisition will strengthen Nvidia’s AI infrastructure offerings.

“We plan to integrate Groq’s low-latency processors into the NVIDIA AI factory architecture, extending the platform to serve an even broader range of AI inference and real-time workloads,” Huang wrote.

He also clarified that Nvidia is not acquiring Groq as a company, but selectively absorbing its technology and talent.

The deal underscores Nvidia’s financial firepower. As of October, the company held $60.6 billion in cash and short-term investments, sharply higher than about $13 billion in 2023. Other tech giants, including Google, Meta and Amazon, have recently pursued similar licensing-led acquisitions to secure AI talent and proprietary technology.

ALSO READ: Gold vs Silver 2026: Which Metal Will Rule Your Portfolio And Deliver Higher Returns In Coming Year?

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ai-chipDonald Trump JrGroqhome-hero-pos-6NvidiaNvidia dealsnvidia stock price target 2025

RELATED News

US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

GIT Backstage App Set to Disrupt the Event Industry with Mostly Free Features

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

SHIVIK LABS: TRIDENT, A Step Toward Self-Improving AI Systems Built on Reasoning

Country Club Announces Strategic Alliance, Expansion and Digital Revolution

LATEST NEWS

Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

Big Blow To Indian Tech Professionals, US Judge Upholds Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Bazball Busted? After Ashes Humiliation, Will England Sack Brendon McCullum And Bring In Ravi Shastri To Tame Australia?

Horror In Karnataka: 9 Killed, Scores Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means
Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means
Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means
Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

QUICK LINKS