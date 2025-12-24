Gold vs Silver 2026: Which Metal Will Rule Your Portfolio And Deliver Higher Returns In Coming Year?

Why Gold Still Remains The Center Of Investments?

Gold is still the gold standard or planet’s most important asset for all its investors, being the safest and surest way to invest their money. Over that, gold is still the go-to asset during good and bad times, along with the other concerns regarding the economy such as the war in Russia and Ukraine, high inflation, the state of the dollar and the euro, etc.

The backward and forward movement of gold has become a pennyworth of its upward and downward peaks as a next best thing in the case of economic uncertainties. Gold is also the most favorite among the central banks of countries that buy gold continuously to keep their currencies strong, reflecting gold’s worth.

Essentially, the investor preference and the huge inflow of money into gold market-dominated ETFs signify that gold is still very much alive and a mandatory storage for the investment portfolio. All these, coupled with the liquidity that gold has everywhere, its worldwide acknowledgment, and its role during economic uncertainty, show that the rest of the investments still do not give up on gold.

(Disclaimer: Investors should conduct independent research and consider market risks before investing)