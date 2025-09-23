LIVE TV
Home > Business > Oliva launches GeneIQ – India's First DNA-Based Derma Clinic Application

Oliva launches GeneIQ – India's First DNA-Based Derma Clinic Application

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 13:47:06 IST

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: Oliva Clinics, India’s most trusted chain of dermatology-led aesthetic clinics, has always stood for one core promise — to help clients Feel Young, Look Younger with visible, lasting results. Today they announced the launch of a pioneering program to make that promise even stronger – GeneIQ, utilising the power of DNA insights to deliver corrective and preventive skin, hair, and body care. Over 130 genes and 150 traits analysed to provide personalised skin care. GeneIQ – India’s first medico-aesthetic clinic application reinforces our core promise – Feel Young, Look Younger.

By adding the precision of DNA insights to its signature VDiscover 5-step consultation, Oliva becomes the first medico-aesthetic clinic chain in India to personalise care at the genetic level. This breakthrough ensures that clients not only achieve their goals to Feel Young, Look Younger faster, but also sustain them through corrective and preventive roadmaps built uniquely for their biology.

The science behind GeneIQ

Every person’s skin, hair, and body concerns are shaped by both environment and genetics. While lifestyle can be adjusted, DNA remains a constant blueprint. GeneIQ begins with a simple, non-invasive saliva test. Using advanced microarray technology, over 130 genes and 150 traits relevant to skin, hair, metabolism, and lifestyle are analysed.

GeneIQ insights allow dermatologists to decode each client’s unique genetic tendencies relevant to pigmentation, acne, collagen loss, hair thinning, metabolic risks, and nutrient absorption. For Indians, who are especially predisposed to pigmentation, hair loss, and early lifestyle diseases, these insights provide an unprecedented level of precision for the right solutions.

What makes it different

Globally, genomics is emerging as a major frontier in healthcare and wellness. Oliva Clinics is among the first in India to apply it to aesthetic dermatology. By integrating GeneIQ insights with precise treatment plans – spanning oral and topical medications, advanced in-clinic treatments, and nutritional and lifestyle guidance – Oliva is offering a comprehensive, actionable roadmap that supports clients in looking youthful today while proactively protecting their tomorrow.

A leap forward for the Science of Oliva

At Oliva, science has always been the foundation. So far, the dermatologist-led, 5-step consultation has delivered proven results for 8 lakh clients, with a 97% satisfaction rate. GeneIQ elevates this commitment by introducing genomics as a new layer of precision – enabling proactive, evidence-led decisions that strengthen the promise to Feel & Look Younger.

Dr. Rekha Singh, Chief Medical Officer at Oliva Clinics, said: “Precision in personalisation is not just about symptoms, but measurable biology and we go in-depth. With GeneIQ, we are analysing validated genetic markers that influence collagen degradation, pigmentation, inflammation, and metabolic processes. This allows our dermatologists to design interventions that are not only corrective but also predictive, thus preventive. It is evidence-based care that is truly unique to each individual.”

Riya Kumbhani, Head, Brand & Products, Oliva Clinics, added: “Oliva’s purpose has always been clear — to help clients Feel Young, Look Younger with science-backed solutions that offer visible, lasting results. With GeneIQ, we strengthen that proposition by taking precision to its highest level. With this, we are elevating our offering, setting new benchmarks in aesthetic dermatology, and reinforcing what the Oliva brand stands for — science, trust, and transformation.”

GeneIQ launches exclusively at Oliva’s new flagship clinic in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and will be progressively rolled out across India.

About Oliva Clinics

Oliva Clinics is India’s leading chain of medico-aesthetic dermatology clinics striving to transform skin and hair care through science, safety, and personalisation to help clients look & feel younger. Established in 2009, Oliva has grown into a trusted brand with 30+ state-of-the-art clinics across 9 major cities. They are led by a team of over 125 dermatologists working with the latest USFDA-approved technologies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779536/Olivia_Clinics_GeneIQ.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

