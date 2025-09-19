Online gaming rules to be implemented from October 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 06:29:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The new rules governing online gaming are set to come into effect from October 1, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

“We have had multiple discussions with them (online gaming companies and stakeholders)… and after passing the law, once again, we engaged with them,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the government has also consulted banks and other stakeholders.

He emphasised that the government’s approach remains “very consultative” and that another round of discussions with the industry will be held before implementation.

“We engaged with practically every stakeholder possible in this, and we have finalised the rules. The rules will be promulgated with effect from the first of October, and before that, we will have one more round of discussions with the industry. And in case we need more time, we will definitely consider a more consultative approach, which is our standard approach. Our government’s approach is very consultative on practically everything that we do,” the Union Minister added, speaking at the pre-event ceremony of AI Impact Summit 2026 organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

“In case we need some more time, we will definitely look at a more consultative approach. At present, the government is targeting October 1 for the rollout of the new legislation,” Minister Vaishnaw said.

On August 22, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament this week. The Bill was brought in to encourage e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them.

There will be no punishment for those playing online money games; it is only the service providers, advertisers, promoters, and those who financially support such games who will face the consequences, said sources earlier. Through this legislation, the government aims to promote e-sports and give them legal recognition. This bill will help provide legal support to e-sports.

The Act imposes a nationwide prohibition on online games played for stakes. It criminalises offering or participating in such games, whether classified as games of skill or chance, with offences being cognisable and non-bailable.

The Act seeks to prohibit “online money games” and the offering of bank services, advertisements, etc., related thereto. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Ashwini Vaishnawe-sports-promotiongaming-bill-2025online-gaming-legislationonline-gaming-rulesonline-money-games-ban

