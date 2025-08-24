LIVE TV
Paid ₹3,000 For FASTag? Here's Why It Won't Work Where You Think

India’s recently launched FASTag yearly pass, aimed at make things easier during toll payments for frequent highway commuters, is now live, but then with a critical restriction. As per NHAI, as soon as the FASTag annual pass scheme rollout, more than 5 lakh FASTag annual passes were sold within four days. Tamil Nadu controlled in overall purchases, followed by Karnataka and Haryana.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 24, 2025 15:08:59 IST

India’s recently launched FASTag yearly pass, aimed at make things easier during toll payments for frequent highway commuters, is now live, but then with a critical restriction.

The Rs 3,000 FASTag pass, that allows for up to 200 toll trips per year, is only valid on national highways and expressways controlled by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to NHAI, the pass is acknowledged on key corridors together with these highways:

1)    NH 19 (Delhi–Kolkata), 
2)    NH 3 (Agra–Mumbai), 
3)    NH 48 (North–South Corridor), 
4)    NH 27 (Porbandar–Silchar), 
5)    NH 16 (Kolkata–Eastern Coast), 
6)    NH 65 (Pune–Machilipatnam), 
7)    NH 11 (Agra–Bikaner), and 
8)    NH 44 (Srinagar–Kanyakumari). 

Similarly, this news FASTag pass is accepted on the following expressways:

a)    The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
b)    Eastern Peripheral Road
c)    Chennai–Salem Expressway

Every single toll plaza crossing accounts as one trip, and when the 200-trip cap or one-year validity is reached, users must renew or pay via the normal FASTag balance.

FASTag Not Accepted on These Roads

Additionally, state-managed highways are does not cover the FASTag annual pass system on tolls. This means travellers on expressways such as the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and Bundelkhand Expressway must pay according to their FASTag wallet.
These expressways are not under NHAI control and are as a substitute managed by state owned agencies or private concessioners, making them disqualified under the central government’s combined toll pass scheme.

High Demand in Southern States for the FASTag

As per NHAI, as soon as the FASTag annual pass scheme rollout, more than 5 lakh FASTag annual passes were sold within four days. Tamil Nadu controlled in overall purchases, followed by Karnataka and Haryana.

Toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh also noted for the highest transaction volumes under the new pass system.

