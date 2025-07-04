Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Business > PC Jeweller’s Stock Rises 19%- Know Reason Behind This Massive Surge

PC Jeweller’s Stock Rises 19%- Know Reason Behind This Massive Surge

Delhi Based PC Jeweller's share price surged upto 19 per cent on Friday. The surge came after the firm registered 80 percent rise in its revenue growth. With the strong performance in June ended quarter, company is expecting to continue this momentum and become debt free in this year.

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 19:40:14 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Jewellery manufacturer PC Jeweller has recorded a surge upto 19 per cent during intra day trading on July 4. The rally in stock prices came after the company reported around 80 per cent revenue growth in the recently ended June quarter of current fiscal year.  On Friday, the share price peaked to Rs. 16.82 and sailed over Rs. 15 much of the trading hours. 

The company delivered a strong performance despite economic turmoil caused by global factors such as Trump’s tariffs and the war in the Middle East, which led to fluctuating gold prices.

Despite the volatility in gold prices, the company was able to achieve a standalone revenue growth of approximately 80 per cent as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year,”  company stated in an exchange filing.

 In the last four days, its shares witnessed a continuous growth, with nearly 30 percent surge in the price.

Surge In Orders 

The jewellery firm also mentioned that in the previous quarter they registered a massive rise in orders which pushed it to gain massive revenue growth. 

“company witnessed high demand of its products on account of wedding/festive purchases by its customers during Q1” company added. 

The company is aiming to become debt free this financial year and already repaid half of its debt in previous fiscal year 25.  

 “For achieving its target, the company has further reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by another approximately 7.50 per cent during the June quarter,” company said.

The jewellery firm is aiming to continue this momentum and is optimistic to deliver strong performance in forthcoming quarters.

PC Jeweller Share Price

On Friday, the share prices closed at 16.82, a nearly 20 percent rise from previous closing of 14.02. It opened at 14.35 in the morning and also touched a low of 14.31.  Now, the company has a total market cap of Rs. 11059 Crore. 

PC Jeweller has 52 showrooms in the country, of which 49 are owned by the company. 

Also Read:  CONCOR Bonus Bonanza 2025: Last Day to Buy for 1 Free Share on July 4!

Tags: Gold pricesPC JewellersPC Jewellers Share Price
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?