CONCOR Bonus Bonanza 2025: Last Day to Buy for 1 Free Share on July 4!

CONCOR Bonus Bonanza 2025: Last Day to Buy for 1 Free Share on July 4!

CONCOR is issuing bonus shares in a 1:4 ratio, with July 4 as the record date. July 3 is the last day to buy shares to qualify. Alongside, a Rs 2 final dividend was declared. Despite a Q4 profit rise, revenue and margins fell. The stock has dipped 4.32% in 2025 so far.

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 16:14:27 IST

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4, one free equity share for every four fully paid-up shares held. The record date for the bonus shares is set for Friday, July 04, 2025, meaning Thursday, July 3, is the last day for investors to buy shares and be eligible under the T+1 settlement rule.

This is CONCOR’s first bonus share announcement since 2019. The move was part of the company’s May 2025 board meeting, where it also declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, for which the record date was June 06.

In an exchange filing, the company confirmed: “The Board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:4, i.e., one equity share of Rs 5 each for every four fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each held as of the record date.”

Q4 FY25 Results: Profit Grows, But Revenue Drops

CONCOR reported a net profit of ₹302.14 crore for Q4 FY25, up 2.58% from Rs 294.54 crore in the same quarter last year. However, standalone revenue fell by over 20% to ₹2,281.37 crore from Rs 2,863.37 crore. On the operational front, EBITDA slipped 10% to Rs 526.6 crore, and margins narrowed to 23% from 25.2% year-on-year.

Share Price Trend: Under Pressure Despite Bonus News

As of July 2, CONCOR shares closed marginally lower at ₹745.60 on the NSE. The stock has underperformed in 2025, declining 4.32% year-to-date, 4.18% in the last month, and 5.58% over the past six months. Its market capitalization currently stands at Rs 45,428 crore.

About CONCOR

Established in March 1988, CONCOR took over seven inland container depots from Indian Railways. It plays a pivotal role in India’s logistics infrastructure and operates under the Ministry of Railways as a key PSU in freight movement and containerized cargo services.

