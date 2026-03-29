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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts

Fuel prices in major Indian cities have largely remained stable compared to the previous day, despite the government’s recent move to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and completely exempt diesel from the levy.

Petrol Prices Today (Image: ANI, file photo)
Petrol Prices Today (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 29, 2026 09:49:27 IST

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts

Fuel prices in major Indian cities have largely remained stable compared to the previous day, despite the government’s recent move to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and completely exempt diesel from the levy. 

The sharp cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel was intended to ease the financial burden on state-run oil marketing companies, which have been facing significant pressure due to rising global crude oil prices amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. 

Why Does Government Put Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel?

The decision was intended to curb a potential spike in fuel prices after global crude oil rates surged by nearly 50% over the last month. However, state-run oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are currently utilizing the tax relief to recover their losses rather than passing on the benefit to consumers, resulting in stable retail fuel prices for now. 

You Might Be Interested In

Petrol and Diesel Price Today on March 29

City

Petrol Price

Diesel Price

New Delhi

₹94.77

₹87.67

Bangalore

₹102.96

₹90.99

Patna

₹105.23

₹91.49

Mumbai

₹103.54

₹90.03

Chennai

₹100.85

₹92.81

Ahmedabad

₹94.63

₹90.61

Pune

₹103.95

₹90.03

Also Read: Is The Pentagon Preparing For A ‘Prolonged Ground Operation’ In Iran? Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East, Fueling Invasion Speculation — Explained 

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts
Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts
Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts
Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts

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